Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

By Raunak Bose
Modified Jan 25, 2024 20:58 GMT
shadow ho-oh raid guide
Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A good Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide for Pokemon GO can play a huge role in defeating this insanely strong beast in the upcoming shadow raids. For the first time in seven years, Ho-Oh's shadow variant will be available in shadow raids from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 6 am local time through Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 10 pm local time.

This article will explore the best counters you can use against this shadow creature. We will also discuss Shadow Ho-Oh's best moveset and weaknesses so you can build a capable raid party.

Shadow Ho-Oh’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

This beast will be a tough nut to crack (Image via The Company)
Being a Fire- and Flying-type beast, this variant of Ho-Oh is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

  • Rock
  • Electric
  • Water

This shadow beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

  • Bug
  • Grass
  • Fairy
  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Ground
  • Steel

What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters:

  • Mega Diancie
  • Mega Tyranitar
  • Mega Aerodactyl
  • Mega Rayquaza
  • Primal Kyogre
  • Mega Swampert
  • Mega Blastoise
  • Mega Aggron
  • Aerodactyl
  • Aurorus
  • Gigalith
  • Kyogre
  • Rampardos
  • Tyranitar
  • Aggron
  • Blastoise

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in this raid

  • Mega Diancie
  • Mega Tyranitar
  • Mega Aerodactyl
  • Mega Rayquaza
  • Primal Kyogre
  • Mega Swampert
  • Mega Blastoise
  • Mega Aggron

What are the best moves to beat this boss in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, this shadow beast is vulnerable to Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type creatures. Therefore, you can counter it using moves from one of these elemental typings.

Fast moves:

  • Rock Throw
  • Smack Down
  • Waterfall
  • Volt Switch
  • Charge Beam
  • Thunder Shock

Charged moves:

  • Rock Slide
  • Stone Edge
  • Rock Wrecker
  • Meteor Beam
  • Ancient Power
  • Origin Pulse
  • Hydro Cannon
  • Fusion Bolt

Shadow Ho-Oh’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

  • Steel Wing
  • Extrasensory
  • Hidden Power
  • Incinerate

Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

  • Fire Blast
  • Solar Beam
  • Brave Bird

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 2,563 CP to 2,759 CP at level 25 with sunny or windy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 2,050 CP to 2,207 CP at level 20

Shadow Ho-Oh's stats

  • Max CP: 4,367 at level 50
  • Base attack: 239
  • Base defense: 244
  • Base stamina: 214

Can you solo defeat this legendary bird?

Shadow raids are tough to overcome. Therefore, you cannot solo defeat Ho-Oh's shadow form in the upcoming raids.