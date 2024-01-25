Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A good Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide for Pokemon GO can play a huge role in defeating this insanely strong beast in the upcoming shadow raids. For the first time in seven years, Ho-Oh's shadow variant will be available in shadow raids from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 6 am local time through Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 10 pm local time.

This article will explore the best counters you can use against this shadow creature. We will also discuss Shadow Ho-Oh's best moveset and weaknesses so you can build a capable raid party.

Shadow Ho-Oh’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

This beast will be a tough nut to crack (Image via The Company)

Being a Fire- and Flying-type beast, this variant of Ho-Oh is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Rock

Electric

Water

This shadow beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Grass

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Ground

Steel

What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters:

Mega Diancie

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Mega Aggron

Aerodactyl

Aurorus

Gigalith

Kyogre

Rampardos

Tyranitar

Aggron

Blastoise

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in this raid

Mega Diancie

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Mega Aggron

What are the best moves to beat this boss in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, this shadow beast is vulnerable to Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type creatures. Therefore, you can counter it using moves from one of these elemental typings.

Fast moves:

Rock Throw

Smack Down

Waterfall

Volt Switch

Charge Beam

Thunder Shock

Charged moves:

Rock Slide

Stone Edge

Rock Wrecker

Meteor Beam

Ancient Power

Origin Pulse

Hydro Cannon

Fusion Bolt

Shadow Ho-Oh’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Steel Wing

Extrasensory

Hidden Power

Incinerate

Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Fire Blast

Solar Beam

Brave Bird

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO

Shadow Ho-Oh will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,563 CP to 2,759 CP at level 25 with sunny or windy boost

Non-weather boosted: 2,050 CP to 2,207 CP at level 20

Shadow Ho-Oh's stats

Max CP: 4,367 at level 50

4,367 at level 50 Base attack: 239

239 Base defense: 244

244 Base stamina: 214

Can you solo defeat this legendary bird?

Shadow raids are tough to overcome. Therefore, you cannot solo defeat Ho-Oh's shadow form in the upcoming raids.