Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A good Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide for Pokemon GO can play a huge role in defeating this insanely strong beast in the upcoming shadow raids. For the first time in seven years, Ho-Oh's shadow variant will be available in shadow raids from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 6 am local time through Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 10 pm local time.
This article will explore the best counters you can use against this shadow creature. We will also discuss Shadow Ho-Oh's best moveset and weaknesses so you can build a capable raid party.
Shadow Ho-Oh’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Fire- and Flying-type beast, this variant of Ho-Oh is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Rock
- Electric
- Water
This shadow beast is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Grass
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Fire
- Ground
- Steel
What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters:
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Rayquaza
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Aggron
- Aerodactyl
- Aurorus
- Gigalith
- Kyogre
- Rampardos
- Tyranitar
- Aggron
- Blastoise
Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in this raid
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Rayquaza
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Aggron
What are the best moves to beat this boss in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, this shadow beast is vulnerable to Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type creatures. Therefore, you can counter it using moves from one of these elemental typings.
Fast moves:
- Rock Throw
- Smack Down
- Waterfall
- Volt Switch
- Charge Beam
- Thunder Shock
Charged moves:
- Rock Slide
- Stone Edge
- Rock Wrecker
- Meteor Beam
- Ancient Power
- Origin Pulse
- Hydro Cannon
- Fusion Bolt
Shadow Ho-Oh’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Steel Wing
- Extrasensory
- Hidden Power
- Incinerate
Shadow Ho-Oh can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Fire Blast
- Solar Beam
- Brave Bird
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokemon GO
Shadow Ho-Oh will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,563 CP to 2,759 CP at level 25 with sunny or windy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,050 CP to 2,207 CP at level 20
Shadow Ho-Oh's stats
- Max CP: 4,367 at level 50
- Base attack: 239
- Base defense: 244
- Base stamina: 214
Can you solo defeat this legendary bird?
Shadow raids are tough to overcome. Therefore, you cannot solo defeat Ho-Oh's shadow form in the upcoming raids.