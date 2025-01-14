How to get Shroodle in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shroodle in Pokemon GO makes its debut with the start of Fashion Week Taken Over. This Team GO Rocket-themed event kicks off at midnight local time on January 15 and ends at 8 pm local time on January 19, 2025. However, its conclusion will not mark the end of Shroodle's availability.
Shroodle is a Poison- and Normal-type Pocket Monster. It evolves into Grafaiai, which also shares its elemental typing. This article covers everything you need to know about how to get Shroodle in Pokemon GO.
How to get Shroodle in Pokemon GO
Shroodle can be acquired in the following ways in Pokemon GO:
- 12 km Eggs
- Trade
12 km Eggs
Starting with the Fashion Week Taken Over event, Shroodle can be found in 12 km Eggs. These special Eggs can only be procured by defeating the three Team GO Rocket leaders — Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo — provided you have an empty Egg slot. Note that defeating Giovanni doesn't provide you with a 12 km Egg.
The current 12 km Egg pool contains the following critters:
- Shroodle
- Pancham
- Salandit
- Varoom
- Vullaby
- Pawniard
- Sandile
- Larvitar [rare]
Egg hatches are always at level 20 and have at least 10/10/10 IVs. They are also not affected by weather. Based on this, Shroodle's CP will lie in the following range:
- 487 - 531 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 CP)
Trade
If you are unable to hatch a Shroodle on your own, you can ask a friend to trade you one. However, if you don't have the critter registered on your Pokedex, it will count as a Special Trade. These can cost a lot in terms of Stardust.
Can Shroodle be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Shroodle in Pokemon GO will not be available at the time of release. You must wait for another event — potentially in the next year for its shiny variant to be released.
How to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokemon GO
To evolve Shroodle in Pokemon GO, you must feed it 50 Candy. Doing so will turn it into a Grafaiai. Use our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator to gauge its approximate combat power.
Here are Shroodle and Grafaiai's stats and attributes in Niantic's mobile game:
