How to get Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Fashion Week Taken Over event in Niantic's mobile game. The event kicks off at midnight local time on January 15 and ends at 8 pm local time on January 19, 2025. However, players can continue capturing Shadow Palkia after the event ends as long as they have a Super Rocket Radar.

Palkia is the third Sinnoh region legendary to be turned Shadow by Giovanni, following Cresselia during Adventure Week Taken Over and Heatran during A Galarian Expedition Taken Over in 2024.

This article covers everything you need to know about capturing Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO

Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO can be acquired by defeating Giovanni once the Fashion Week Taken Over event starts in your region. It will be available with the evil team's boss until the next TGR event.

Giovanni and Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

To find Giovanni, you need a Super Rocket Radar. You may have some remaining from old events if you didn't utilize them. If you don't, you can claim one from the current event's Special Research. However, you will only be able to access the present Research story if you haven't progressed beyond the first page of a hitherto incomplete TGR event Research quest.

Complete the third part of the Research by defeating Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra once each. This will give you the Super Rocket Radar. Using this, find Giovanni and take him down to encounter Shadow Palkia.

Shadow Palkia is a guaranteed catch in Pokemon GO. The only condition is that you must land the last Premier Ball. You can, therefore, use a Pinap Berry to maximize the Candy farm.

Pokemon GO Shadow Palkia: Shiny availability and catch CP

Can Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO be shiny?

No, as of January 2025, Shiny Shadow Palkia will not be available in Pokemon GO. You will likely have to wait until the creature is released in 5-star Shadow Raids for its shiny release.

Catch CP range of Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO

Shadow Palkia encounters from Giovanni will have the following CP ranges, based on its IVs and weather at the time of the encounter:

No weather boost: 833 - 899 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs)

833 - 899 CP at level 8 (6/6/6- 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy or Rainy): 1,374 - 1482 CP at level 13 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

