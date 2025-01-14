Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over preparation guide

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over is the latest Team GO Rocket-themed event. It will last from Wednesday, January 15, at 12 am to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event marks the release of Shroodle and Grafaiai and will also be the first time that Shadow Palkia will be available in the game.

Apart from that, a bunch of new Shadows will make their Pokemon GO debut. This includes the Unova starters. Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over also features some classic bonuses.

This article will cover all the features and event bonuses of the Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over event and tell you how to make the most of them.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Wooper wearing a fashionable hat [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel wearing a fashionable hat [shiny encounter available]

Absol [shiny encounter available]

Stunky [shiny encounter available]

Gothita [shiny encounter available]

Mareanie [shiny encounter available]

12 km Egg

Shroodle

Photobomb encounters

Croagunk wearing a fashionable hat [shiny encounter available]

New Shadow Pokemon

Shadow Palkia

Shadow Tailow

Shadow Snivy

Shadow Tepig

Shadow Oshawott

Shadow Trubbish

Shadow Bunnelby

Shadow raids

One-Star Raids

Shadow Nidoran♀ [shiny encounter available]

Shadow Nidoran♂ [shiny encounter available]

Shadow Totodile

Shadow Ralts [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Shadow Electabuzz

Shadow Magmar

Shadow Wobbuffet

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over

Do the following things to make the most of the Fashion Week Taken Over event in Pokemon GO:

Utilize your Charged TMs. Events like this provide the only chance during the entire three-month-long season to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.

Events like this provide the only chance during the entire three-month-long season to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon. Utilize previously stored Super Rocket Radars. Shadow Palkia is about as good as a Giovanni spawn will ever get.

Shadow Palkia is about as good as a Giovanni spawn will ever get. Farm Sierra and Cliff. The former features Shadow Skorupi, while the latter features Shadow Kanto Cubone. The evolved forms of both are top meta picks in the current GBL meta. You might even encounter their shinies for the first time.

The former features Shadow Skorupi, while the latter features Shadow Kanto Cubone. The evolved forms of both are top meta picks in the current GBL meta. You might even encounter their shinies for the first time. Farm the Normal-type Grunt. Shadow Bunnelby is a potential spawn here. Its evolved form, Shadow Diggersby, is an upgrade to its regular version in many situations.

