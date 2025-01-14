Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research provides trainers with an opportunity to find and battle Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss. The road, however, is difficult and plagued by several tasks, including all three Team GO Rocket Leaders.

We have jotted down all the tasks and rewards involved in Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research that Pokemon GO trainers can get.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap berry

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke ball

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1500 XP, 500x Stardust, Wooper encounter

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 2 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry

Purify 5 Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Croagunk encounter

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 3 of 5

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 4 of 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Absol encounter

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust

Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust

Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust

Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM

The Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research is available till March 4, 2025, at 9:59 am local time.

With the Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over event, Giovanni has unleashed Shadow Palkia in his battle party. Trainers will need to prepare accordingly, to successfully defeat him. As the new lineup for the Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss goes live, we are in the process of updating our guides regarding the same.

