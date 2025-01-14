Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research provides trainers with an opportunity to find and battle Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss. The road, however, is difficult and plagued by several tasks, including all three Team GO Rocket Leaders.
We have jotted down all the tasks and rewards involved in Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research that Pokemon GO trainers can get.
How to complete Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap berry
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke ball
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 1500 XP, 500x Stardust, Wooper encounter
Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
- Purify 5 Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
- Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Croagunk encounter
Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 3 of 5
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar
Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Absol encounter
Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 5 of 5
- Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
- Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
- Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
- Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM
The Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research is available till March 4, 2025, at 9:59 am local time.
With the Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over event, Giovanni has unleashed Shadow Palkia in his battle party. Trainers will need to prepare accordingly, to successfully defeat him. As the new lineup for the Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss goes live, we are in the process of updating our guides regarding the same.
