  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 14, 2025 13:51 GMT
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research provides trainers with an opportunity to find and battle Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss. The road, however, is difficult and plagued by several tasks, including all three Team GO Rocket Leaders.

We have jotted down all the tasks and rewards involved in Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research that Pokemon GO trainers can get.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 1 of 5

  • Catch 15 Pokemon - 5x Pinap berry
  • Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 10x Poke ball
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 1500 XP, 500x Stardust, Wooper encounter
also-read-trending Trending

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 2 of 5

  • Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Pinap Berry
  • Purify 5 Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
  • Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000x Stardust, Croagunk encounter

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 3 of 5

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 4 of 5

  • Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Hyper Potion
  • Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
  • Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
  • Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000x Stardust, Absol encounter

Fashion Week Taken Over - Step 5 of 5

  • Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Claim Reward - 1500x Stardust
  • Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000x Stardust, 3x Fast TM

The Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research is available till March 4, 2025, at 9:59 am local time.

With the Fashion Week 2025 Taken Over event, Giovanni has unleashed Shadow Palkia in his battle party. Trainers will need to prepare accordingly, to successfully defeat him. As the new lineup for the Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss goes live, we are in the process of updating our guides regarding the same.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी