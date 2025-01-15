Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raid guide is helpful for players who wish to fight this Pocket Monster. The creature returns to 5-star raids at 10 AM local time on Thursday, January 16, and will be part of the raid cycle until 10 AM local time on Friday, January 24, 2025. Both remote and in-person participation is allowed in this period.
Check out this Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raid guide to learn about the creature's weaknesses and best counters.
Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO?
Defense Forme Deoxys is a mono-Psychic-type Pocket Monster and is vulnerable to Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type damage. Its elemental typing helps it resist Psychic- and Fighting-type moves
Defense Deoxys' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Defense Deoxys has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 47,836
- Attack: 144
- Defense: 330
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Counter and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Psycho Boost, and Rock Slide
You can challenge Defense Forme Deoxys raids alongside 19 other trainers. The battle lasts for 300 seconds, and you must deplete the raid boss' HP bar before the timer runs out to emerge victorious.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raids
The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raids are Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega Tyranitar, and Mega Scizor with their STAB movesets.
Best Ghost-type counters to Defense Deoxys
- Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
Best Dark-type counters to Defense Deoxys
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
Best Bug-type counters to Defense Deoxys
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
To find the best counters of each of these types in your collection, use the following search strings:
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
- Bug&@Bug&cp2000-
Is it possible to solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO?
It is impossible to take down Defense Forme Deoxys in 5-star raids as a solo raider. It is too bulky even for powerful 'mons like Dawn Wings Necrozma to defeat on its own.
Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raid catch CP and shiny availability
When you encounter Defense Deoxys after the raid, its CP will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,228 - 1,299 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy): 1,535 - 1,624 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raids?
Here are the 100% CPs from Defense Deoxys raids:
- No weather boost: 1,299 CP
- Weather boosted (Windy): 1,624 CP
Can Defense Deoxys be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
It is possible to find Shiny Defense Forme Deoxys in Pokemon GO via 5-star raids. The chances of such an encounter are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%. However, in case you find one, try to land the last ball, and it will be a guaranteed catch — as long as you are not moving too fast.
