Can you solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

Players hoping to solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids are in for some bad news, as the creature cannot be vanquished by a single trainer. It returned to raid battles on January 16 and will remain in the cycle until January 24, 2025.

This article breaks down the reasons why you cannot solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids and recommends the minimum number of raiders you need to take it down.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

Take a look at Defense Deoxys' stats, and they will give you a fair idea as to why it cannot be solo defeated:

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Type: Psychic

Psychic Combat Power: 47,836

47,836 Attack: 144

144 Defense: 330

330 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Counter and Zen Headbutt

Counter and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Psycho Boost, and Rock Slide

Also read: Should you purify Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO?

Defense Deoxys in the anime (Image via TPC)

The creature doesn't have any double weaknesses and features a gigantic Defense stat. Combine this with the 15,000 HP health bar it will possess as a 5-star raid, and you get a critter that is extremely difficult to remove from the field of play.

Also read: How to get Shroodle in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Even with super-effective damage from powerful 'mons like Mega Tyranitar and Dawn Wings Necrozma, you'll have a tough time overcoming this critter.

While you cannot solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids, here's how you can beat Attack Deoxys on your own.

Minimum number of raiders needed to defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO

You need at least two trainers to take down Deoxys Defense Forme in 5-star raids. For further assurance, going into the fight with three players is a prudent idea.

Also read: Pokemon GO Full Moon 2025 Guide

Here are the best counters to defeat Defense Deoxys with just two trainers:

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

This too can be achieved under Foggy weather only. The fact that both these attackers triple resist Counter is key to this victory.

If you are fighting the creature with multiple people, check out our general Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid guide.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨