Can you solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

Players hoping to solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids are in for some bad news, as the creature cannot be vanquished by a single trainer. It returned to raid battles on January 16 and will remain in the cycle until January 24, 2025.
This article breaks down the reasons why you cannot solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids and recommends the minimum number of raiders you need to take it down.
Why is it impossible to solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?
Take a look at Defense Deoxys' stats, and they will give you a fair idea as to why it cannot be solo defeated:
- Type: Psychic
- Combat Power: 47,836
- Attack: 144
- Defense: 330
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Counter and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Psycho Boost, and Rock Slide
The creature doesn't have any double weaknesses and features a gigantic Defense stat. Combine this with the 15,000 HP health bar it will possess as a 5-star raid, and you get a critter that is extremely difficult to remove from the field of play.
Even with super-effective damage from powerful 'mons like Mega Tyranitar and Dawn Wings Necrozma, you'll have a tough time overcoming this critter.
Minimum number of raiders needed to defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO
You need at least two trainers to take down Deoxys Defense Forme in 5-star raids. For further assurance, going into the fight with three players is a prudent idea.
Here are the best counters to defeat Defense Deoxys with just two trainers:
- Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
This too can be achieved under Foggy weather only. The fact that both these attackers triple resist Counter is key to this victory.
