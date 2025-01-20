Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO are items that can attract specific Pokemon types and help evolve a few. Niantic has been removing and adding creatures that the Magnetic Module can lure. Onix and Shieldon, which were drawn by this item in the past, can be lured again during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, the event that debuts Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight.

Here's everything you should know about getting Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO, their usage, Pokemon types they can attract, and more.

How to get Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

Magnetic Lure item (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are two methods to own Lure Modules in the game:

Purchase from the in-game store — costing 180 Poke Coins each.

— Complete occasional Special and Timed Research tasks that offer the item.

In brief, you can buy a Magnetic Lure Module for 180 Poke Coins from the in-game shop. The shop also lets you purchase a Glacial Module, Mossy Module, or Rainy Module with the same amount of Poke Coins.

On the other hand, you can also get it from Special or Timed Research tasks, as during Max Out, the Magnetic Study event encouraged Trainers to complete the Magnetic Study Timed Research story to get a Magnetic Lure Module.

Can you get free Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO?

When a Pokemon defends a Gym for an entire day, it returns to the trainer with 50 Poke Coins. This means if you drop defenders like Blissey, Metagross, Snorlax, Drifblim, Togekiss, and Milotic in different Gyms and they stay in there for a day, you can collect enough coin items to get free Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO.

All mons' that evolve using Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

A Magnetic Lure in use (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of now, only three creatures require a Magnetic Module to evolve:

Magneton (evolves into Magnezone)

Nosepass (evolve into Probopass)

Charjabug (evolves into Vikavolt)

All wild spawns attracted by Magnetic Lure Modules

The following Pokemon spawn in the wild when this item is in use:

Rookidee

Onix

Shieldon

Pikachu

Geodude

Magnemite

Voltorb

Electrode

Jolteon

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Joltik

How to activate Magnetic Lure Modules in Pokemon GO

You can attach a Magnetic Lure Module at a PokeStop to turn it on. Its effect lasts for 30 minutes on a normal day. However, its effect duration can last for hours during special events.

