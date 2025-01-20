Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve preparation guide

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve is a GO Battle League-themed event. It will take place from Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 am local time. It marks the debut of Rookidee and its evolutions, Corvisquire and Corviknight, and highlights several other creatures relevant in the present Great League and Ultra League meta.

This article covers the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve features and bonuses and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve features and bonuses

Expand Tweet

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

Clefairy [shiny available]

Machop [shiny available]

Totodile [shiny available]

Marill [shiny available]

Hoppip [shiny available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny available]

Shieldon [shiny available]

Bunnelby [shiny available]

Carbink

Mareanie [shiny available]

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

One-Star Raids

Lickitung [shiny available]

Skorupi [shiny available]

Pancham [shiny available]

Amaura [shiny available]

Five-Star Raids

Deoxys (Attack Forme) until January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]

Deoxys (Defense Forme) until January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]

Dialga beginning January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]

Mega Raids

Mega Gallade until January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]

Mega Medicham beginning January 24 at 10 [shiny available]

2 km Eggs

Shieldon [shiny available]

Carbink

Mareanie [shiny available]

Rookidee

Also read: Is the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Paid Timed Research worth buying?

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event:

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Magnetic Lure Modules will attract different Pokemon during the event, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee.

Featured attacks

The following exclusive moves will be available during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event:

Machamp: Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop.

Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop. Feraligatr: Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Quagsire: Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail.

Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail. Lickilicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.

Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam. Corviknight: Evolve Corvisquire during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head.

Evolve Corvisquire during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head. Clodsire: Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.

Also read: 5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

The following pointers can help players make the most out of the Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon GO:

Look for high-rank IVs. Having 'mons with high-rank IVs for PvP can give you a significant edge in battles. Use this website to find out about the best PvP IVs for creature you are looking for.

Having 'mons with high-rank IVs for PvP can give you a significant edge in battles. Use this website to find out about the best PvP IVs for creature you are looking for. Get the exclusive moves. All the moves featured in this event (except Clodsire with Megahorn) are highly effective.

All the moves featured in this event (except Clodsire with Megahorn) are highly effective. Remove Frustration. If you missed the chance to remove Frustration or Return during the recent Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you have another chance.

If you missed the chance to remove Frustration or Return during the recent Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you have another chance. Build one Corviknight for the Great League and one for the Ultra League. Corviknight is about to shake up the meta, and you'd do well to have one.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨