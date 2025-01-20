Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve preparation guide

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve is a GO Battle League-themed event. It will take place from Tuesday, January 21, at 10 am to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 am local time. It marks the debut of Rookidee and its evolutions, Corvisquire and Corviknight, and highlights several other creatures relevant in the present Great League and Ultra League meta.
This article covers the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve features and bonuses and tells you how to make the most of it.
Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve features and bonuses
Features
Wild encounters
- Clefairy [shiny available]
- Machop [shiny available]
- Totodile [shiny available]
- Marill [shiny available]
- Hoppip [shiny available]
- Paldean Wooper [shiny available]
- Shieldon [shiny available]
- Bunnelby [shiny available]
- Carbink
- Mareanie [shiny available]
One-Star Raids
- Lickitung [shiny available]
- Skorupi [shiny available]
- Pancham [shiny available]
- Amaura [shiny available]
Five-Star Raids
- Deoxys (Attack Forme) until January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]
- Deoxys (Defense Forme) until January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]
- Dialga beginning January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]
Mega Raids
- Mega Gallade until January 24 at 10 am [shiny available]
- Mega Medicham beginning January 24 at 10 [shiny available]
2 km Eggs
- Shieldon [shiny available]
- Carbink
- Mareanie [shiny available]
- Rookidee
Bonuses
The following bonuses will be active during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event:
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
- Magnetic Lure Modules will attract different Pokemon during the event, such as Onix, Beldum, Shieldon, and Rookidee.
Featured attacks
The following exclusive moves will be available during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event:
- Machamp: Evolve Machoke during the event to get a Machamp that knows the Fast Attack Karate Chop.
- Feraligatr: Evolve Croconaw during the event to get a Feraligatr that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.
- Quagsire: Evolve Wooper during the event to get a Quagsire that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail.
- Lickilicky: Evolve Lickitung during the event to get a Lickilicky that knows the Charged Attack Body Slam.
- Corviknight: Evolve Corvisquire during the event to get a Corviknight that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head.
- Clodsire: Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve
The following pointers can help players make the most out of the Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon GO:
- Look for high-rank IVs. Having 'mons with high-rank IVs for PvP can give you a significant edge in battles. Use this website to find out about the best PvP IVs for creature you are looking for.
- Get the exclusive moves. All the moves featured in this event (except Clodsire with Megahorn) are highly effective.
- Remove Frustration. If you missed the chance to remove Frustration or Return during the recent Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you have another chance.
- Build one Corviknight for the Great League and one for the Ultra League. Corviknight is about to shake up the meta, and you'd do well to have one.
