Is the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Paid Timed Research worth buying?

The Steeled Resolve event in Pokemon GO brings exciting new features, including the debut of Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight, along with unique bonuses and rewards. Running from January 21 to January 26, 2025, this event also offers a Paid Timed Research for $5 (or equivalent pricing in your region).

But is this Timed Research worth your money? Let’s delve into the details to help you decide whether it’s a must-buy or better left on the shelf.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What does the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Paid Timed Research include?

Corviknight as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The $5 Timed Research offers exclusive rewards and bonuses during the event, including:

Rewards for completing tasks:

5,000 XP

20,000 Stardust

One Elite Charged TM

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon, such as Galarian Weezing, Azumarill, Diggersby, Clodsire, and more.

Bonus During the event:

2× Hatch Stardust

Tickets can be purchased for yourself or gifted to friends at the Great Friends level or higher. However, tasks and rewards must be claimed before January 26, 2025, at 11:59 pm local time, as the Timed Research will expire.

Is the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Paid Research worth the price?

Here’s a breakdown of the pros and cons to help you decide:

Pros:

Exclusive access to an Elite Charged TM : These items are rare and invaluable for competitive play, allowing you to optimize your Pokemon’s moveset.

: These items are rare and invaluable for competitive play, allowing you to optimize your Pokemon’s moveset. Generous Stardust and XP rewards : The 20,000 Stardust and 5,000 XP can significantly boost your progress, especially for newer players or those in need of Stardust.

: The 20,000 Stardust and 5,000 XP can significantly boost your progress, especially for newer players or those in need of Stardust. Encounters with event-themed Pokemon : Getting access to Galarian Weezing, Clodsire, and other unique Pokemon can be appealing to collectors and battlers alike.

: Getting access to Galarian Weezing, Clodsire, and other unique Pokemon can be appealing to collectors and battlers alike. 2× Hatch Stardust bonus: If you’re already planning to hatch eggs during the event, this bonus makes the Paid Research more appealing.

Cons:

Time sensitivity : The Timed Research must be completed by January 26, 2025. If you’re unable to play actively during the event, you might miss out on the rewards.

: The Timed Research must be completed by January 26, 2025. If you’re unable to play actively during the event, you might miss out on the rewards. Free alternatives available : The event also includes free Seasonal Special Research, which provides Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and a Lucky Egg. While not as lucrative, it’s a solid option for those who prefer to play without spending money.

: The event also includes free Seasonal Special Research, which provides Fast TMs, Charged TMs, and a Lucky Egg. While not as lucrative, it’s a solid option for those who prefer to play without spending money. Limited monetary value: For players who don’t need the Elite Charged TM or additional Stardust, the rewards might not justify the $5 cost.

Comparing the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Paid Research to free options: Final verdict

The debuting bird, Corviknight, will be available for all players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Steeled Resolve event offers a variety of free rewards, including the Dual Destiny Special Research. This allows players to earn two Fast TMs, two Charged TMs, and a Lucky Egg.

Event bonuses like the ability to use Charged TMs to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokemon, and the availability of Magnetic Lure Modules to attract event-themed Pokemon, also make the free content attractive.

Additionally, evolving specific Pokemon during the event unlocks exclusive moves, such as Corviknight with Iron Head and Clodsire with Megahorn.

The Steeled Resolve Paid Timed Research is worth considering if you value the Elite Charged TM and Stardust bonuses or want guaranteed encounters with specific event-themed Pokemon.

However, if you’re a casual player or someone who prefers free-to-play options, the free content in this event already offers plenty of rewards. Assess your gameplay priorities and decide if the additional perks align with your goals for the event.

