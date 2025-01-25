Are Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise in Pokemon GO debuted during the 2019 August Community Day event. Since then, they have been available on multiple occasions, either via evolution or by catching from raids. This move will be obtainable by evolution for a week, starting from 2 pm local time on January 25, 2025, until February 1, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

However, are they worth using in trainer battles or as raid attackers? This article breaks down the viability of Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise in Pokemon GO PvP

Synchronoise is an 80 damage (96 with STAB) for 50 energy Psychic-type Charged Attack that both Gallade and Gardevoir can learn in Pokemon GO. However, neither of them want to run it in their best moveset. This is primarily because of the move's low damage-to-energy ratio.

Gallade and Gardevoir are both fragile creatures. The former has access to low-energy heavy-hitters like Leaf Blade and Close Combat, which allow it to threaten either knockouts or shield pressure. Gardevoir, on the other hand, wants to run Triple Axel, which increases its Charm damage, thanks to the guaranteed Attack boost.

Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise in Pokemon GO PvE

Even in PvE battles, where both Gardevoir and Gallade — especially their Mega Evolutions — are strong contenders as Psychic-type attackers, prefer to run Psychic as their Charged Attack.

For Mega Gallade and Mega Gardevoir, the combination of Confusion and Psychic outdoes the DPS as well as the total damage output of Confusion and Synchronoise. Despite being marginal, this difference can have a significant impact in close situations.

How to get Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise in Pokemon GO

To get Synchronoise Gallade, you must evolve a male Kirlia using 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone. Gardevoir can be either male or female and doesn't require any additional evolutionary items. This must be done between 2 pm local time on January 25 and 10 pm local time on February 1, 2025.

If you miss this window, you must expend an Elite Charged TM to teach Gallade or Gardevoir this attack.

