Pokemon Legends Z-A: 5 best Mega Evolution fan-arts

With Pokemon Legends Z-A on the horizon, fan imaginations have gone into overdrive—especially when it comes to one of the community’s most beloved features: Mega Evolutions. Recent announcements have confirmed that the title will have new Mega Evolutions leading to an explosion of stunning fan-made concepts.

Ad

These artworks are not just design upgrades—they elevate the identity and lore potential of many known creatures.

Here are five of the most impressive Mega Evolution fan designs from the Pokemon community that feel tailor-made for the world of Legends Z-A.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

5 best Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution fan-arts

1) Mega Eeveelutions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Artist: @amalryart

This collection Mega Evolutions reimagines the entire Eeveelution family maintaining their mythical grandeur. Each form blends battle-ready features with fantasy themed elegance

These creative Eeveelutions feel like they belong in an alternate realm—a place where evolution is shaped by celestial forces.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks discuss story details

2) Mega Meganium

Ad

Artist : @bulbbyboi

: @bulbbyboi Type : Grass/Fairy

: Grass/Fairy Ability concept: Fairy Aura

Meganium’s transformation into a fairy realm monarch is nothing short of spectacular. Its signature petals bloom into butterfly-like wings glowing in shades of green, teal, and magenta.

This Mega Meganium feels like a mystical guardian—part healer, part tank—channeling the vibes of both Xerneas and Gardevoir. It’s imagined Mega design justifies overdue attention as an underrated starter.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A starters and returning Mega Evolutions revealed

Ad

3) Mega Aegislash

Fan-made Mega Aegislash (Image via @VCreateArt)

Artist : @VCreateArt

: @VCreateArt Type : Steel/Ghost

: Steel/Ghost Mechanic: Enhanced form shift

Ad

In this regal upgrade, Aegislash becomes the embodiment of ancient royalty. Its Shield Form is decked in a deep purple cloak, resembling the robes of a noble guardian. The shield glows with mystical orbs forming a magical emblem, while golden cross-guard wings further its divine knight aesthetic.

When switching to Blade Form, the design turns fierce: Aegislash now wields two massive sabers, each with an eye embedded in its guard. This version of Aegislash takes its stance change to the next level.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown: All Pokemon, characters, mechanics, and more

4) Mega Flygon

Fan made Mega Flygon (Image via @ItsAlpha___)

Artist: @ItsAlpha___

Ad

The community has long yearned for Mega Flygon, and this fan-made version delivers with mystical flair. Its wings have transformed into dazzling, rune-inscribed structures that echo both ancient relics and nature spirits. The red crown mask and the brown mist wafting from its back lend it a divine presence, almost as if Flygon now channels energy from alternate realms.

This Mega Flygon feels like a mirage guardian—seen only under celestial alignment, and always shrouded in mystery, expanding the lore possibilities so much.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A is supposedly introducing 20+ Mega Evolutions

5) Mega Dragonite

Ad

Artist: @rjamez.the.v

This reimagining of Dragonite gives the classic dragon a divine makeover. The wings evolve into grand, feathered structures tinted in blue, white, and gold—channeling a graceful airborne rather than a chunky flyer.

While Dragonite retains its iconic orange and cream palette, ethereal sky-blue accents (from its pre-evolutions) now decorate its limbs and tail, enhancing its mythical aura.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: 5 creatures that desperately need Mega Evolutions

Ad

While these Mega Evolutions are unofficial, they reflect just how much creativity and passion the Pokemon fanbase continues to bring to the table. These designs breathe new life into classic Pokemon and offer a glimpse into what Pokemon Legends Z-A could be.

Also read: Pokemon GO Mega Evolution tier list

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨