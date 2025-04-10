Pokemon Legends Z-A: 5 best Mega Evolution fan-arts

With Pokemon Legends Z-A on the horizon, fan imaginations have gone into overdrive—especially when it comes to one of the community’s most beloved features: Mega Evolutions. Recent announcements have confirmed that the title will have new Mega Evolutions leading to an explosion of stunning fan-made concepts.
These artworks are not just design upgrades—they elevate the identity and lore potential of many known creatures.
Here are five of the most impressive Mega Evolution fan designs from the Pokemon community that feel tailor-made for the world of Legends Z-A.
5 best Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution fan-arts
1) Mega Eeveelutions
- Artist: @amalryart
This collection Mega Evolutions reimagines the entire Eeveelution family maintaining their mythical grandeur. Each form blends battle-ready features with fantasy themed elegance
These creative Eeveelutions feel like they belong in an alternate realm—a place where evolution is shaped by celestial forces.
2) Mega Meganium
- Artist: @bulbbyboi
- Type: Grass/Fairy
- Ability concept: Fairy Aura
Meganium’s transformation into a fairy realm monarch is nothing short of spectacular. Its signature petals bloom into butterfly-like wings glowing in shades of green, teal, and magenta.
This Mega Meganium feels like a mystical guardian—part healer, part tank—channeling the vibes of both Xerneas and Gardevoir. It’s imagined Mega design justifies overdue attention as an underrated starter.
3) Mega Aegislash
- Artist: @VCreateArt
- Type: Steel/Ghost
- Mechanic: Enhanced form shift
In this regal upgrade, Aegislash becomes the embodiment of ancient royalty. Its Shield Form is decked in a deep purple cloak, resembling the robes of a noble guardian. The shield glows with mystical orbs forming a magical emblem, while golden cross-guard wings further its divine knight aesthetic.
When switching to Blade Form, the design turns fierce: Aegislash now wields two massive sabers, each with an eye embedded in its guard. This version of Aegislash takes its stance change to the next level.
4) Mega Flygon
- Artist: @ItsAlpha___
The community has long yearned for Mega Flygon, and this fan-made version delivers with mystical flair. Its wings have transformed into dazzling, rune-inscribed structures that echo both ancient relics and nature spirits. The red crown mask and the brown mist wafting from its back lend it a divine presence, almost as if Flygon now channels energy from alternate realms.
This Mega Flygon feels like a mirage guardian—seen only under celestial alignment, and always shrouded in mystery, expanding the lore possibilities so much.
5) Mega Dragonite
- Artist: @rjamez.the.v
This reimagining of Dragonite gives the classic dragon a divine makeover. The wings evolve into grand, feathered structures tinted in blue, white, and gold—channeling a graceful airborne rather than a chunky flyer.
While Dragonite retains its iconic orange and cream palette, ethereal sky-blue accents (from its pre-evolutions) now decorate its limbs and tail, enhancing its mythical aura.
While these Mega Evolutions are unofficial, they reflect just how much creativity and passion the Pokemon fanbase continues to bring to the table. These designs breathe new life into classic Pokemon and offer a glimpse into what Pokemon Legends Z-A could be.
