Pokemon Legends Z-A: 5 creatures that desperately need Mega Evolutions

Pokemon Legends Z-A is set to release later in 2025, and with the debut right around the corner, players everywhere are growing excited, mostly thanks to the news of Mega Evolutions returning for this title. The return of one of the franchise's most beloved mechanics has many players wondering about the new forms Game Freak will introduce for the title.

Many creatures have the potential to be selected for Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. With Game Freak throwing in some unexpected Megas like Beedrill and Audino already, the potential is limitless for new Mega Evolutions.

Here are five creatures that would be interesting to see receive a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

5 Pokemon that deserve a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Flygon

Flygon was supposed to get a Mega Evolution in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, but Game Freak could not think of a design (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is well known in the Pokemon community that Flygon was one of the creatures meant to receive a Mega Evolution during the second wave of their release in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. However, when the time came for a design for the beloved Dragon-type, the team could not think of anything.

Hopefully, with over 10 years to think of a potential design, Game Freak has come up with something to add in time for Pokemon Legends Z-A. Flygon is also available in the Kalos region, where the upcoming title is set to take place, so it would be appropriate for Game Freak to add Mega Flygon to Legends Z-A.

2) Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff could be an interesting utility choice for a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Admittedly, not everyone's first choice for a potential Mega Evolution, Wigglytuff would be an interesting pick to see alongside other strange Megas like Beedrill and Audino. Unlike other pink Fairy-types in the franchise like Clefairy and Blissey — who have found some sort of popularity in the battling scene at some point — Wigglytuff never received much attention.

While it is unlikely that Mega Evolutions return to the main series, locking them out of competitive play, Wigglytuff's Mega Evolution could still serve as an interesting choice for players who want a bit of a challenge but still want access to a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Mega Wigglytuff could also make for a great defensive pick like Mega Aggron or Sableye.

3) Raichu

Raichu could be a great Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite evolving from the franchise's mascot, players have not had a reason to add Raichu to their teams in quite some time. Potentially being one of the last times new Mega Evolutions could come to the franchise, Pokemon Legends Z-A could be Game Freak's last chance to introduce a Mega Evolution for the franchise's mascot evolution line.

Raichu is a creature that has a lot of potential, with great coverage options and the powerful Volt Tackle carrying over from its pre-evolved form. It would be interesting to see how Game Freak could pull it off, hopefully optimizing Raichu's offensive stat to put more points into defensive stats.

4) Octillery

Octillery's beta design could make an interesting base for a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many fans have likely seen the leaks for Pokemon Gold and Silver's beta creature designs circulating online by now. In this leak, we could see a beta design for Octillery, emphasizing its design inspiration of a tank, complete with treads and a cannon snout. This design could be interesting to revisit for a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A more tank-like Octillery could be reworked into a more defensive choice, being slow and tanky, but capable of firing off potent special attacks. Game Freak could give Octillery access to Flash Cannon and add a secondary Steel typing to its hypothetical Mega Evolution.

5) Goodra

Goodra is the Pseudo-Legendary for the Kalos region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Goodra is the Pseudo-Legendary introduced in the Kalos region, where Pokemon Legends Z-A takes place. With this in mind, it would be nice to see Goodra receive a Mega Evolution, especially with both of Hoenn's Pseudos receiving one in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

While Goodra received some love in the last Legends game through Hisuian Goodra, it would still be nice to see Mega Goodra make an appearance, possibly incorporating design aspects from both regional forms of Goodra, allowing either form to Mega Evolve if Hisuian Goodra comes to the game through Pokemon Home compatibility.

