Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal: Day/Night cycle showcased

Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal was highlighted in the recent Nintendo Direct live stream announcement. The upcoming game in the Pokemon franchise provides an exhilarating new experience in the center of Lumiose City. Based in the same city that debuted in Pokemon X and Y, the game features a city setting in which Pokemon and people inhabit.

Since the game revolves around being in the city, wild areas are replaced with a distinctive feature called Wild Zones - designated zones inside Lumiose where wild Pokemon have a habitat. The game has a dynamic day-night cycle, significantly affecting gameplay and these areas.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal: Day/Night cycle explained

Wild Zones in the daytime vs nighttime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lumiose City is the main hub area for players, filled with humans and Pokemon. While Wild Zones provide a natural environment within the city, it is also possible to encounter wild Pokemon outside of them, even on top of buildings.

When the night drops, the city's vibe completely changes, bringing new mechanics and challenges with it.

The vibe completely changes when night time occurs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the night, players will experience Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal, an open-battle tournament. Players will face Pokemon battles inside the very same Zones.

Opponents can catch you off guard and battle you, leaving you unprepared. But at the same time, if players can spot an opponent earlier, they can launch a surprise attack from behind them for an edge. Winning type matchups and using Mega Evolution at strategic times will be the key to winning these battles.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal: Rank progression

Z-A Royal's rank progression (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers start their adventure in Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal at Rank Z, aiming to rise through the ranks to achieve Rank A. Players who make it to the highest rank are said to have a wish fulfilled, giving an extra element of mystery to the competition.

For a short moment, two NPCs are seen talking about their wishes when they reach the top, leaving room for greater mysteries and possibilities in the game.

The day-night cycle in Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal is not a mere cosmetic adjustment - it impacts encounters, combat, and the overall mood of Lumiose City. Players will discover hidden secrets as time passes.

With its fresh city environment, gameplay, and engaging mechanics, Pokemon Legends Z-A Royal has an adventure that could be what players have been waiting for when it arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year.

