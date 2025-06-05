Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the most eagerly awaited games in the Pokemon series. With a new urban setting and plot, it builds on the mainline games' evolving legacy, and it's scheduled for release on October 16, 2025. This game explores the Kalos region's lore in greater detail as a sequel to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Excitement is already growing thanks to the city-centered plot and enhanced immersive gameplay.

There are various preorder options available, depending on whether you want to play on the original Nintendo Switch or the soon-to-be-released Nintendo Switch 2. All the information you need to reserve your copy is provided here.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Available Nintendo Switch versions

All available Pokemon Legends Z-A versions (Image via The Pokemon Company, Nintendo)

There are two main versions of the game:

Nintendo Switch – US $59.99

– US $59.99 Nintendo Switch 2 – US $69.99

– US $69.99 Upgrade Pack (for Switch users upgrading to Switch 2) – US $9.99

With improved resolution and frame rate, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition provides a more fluid and crisp experience; both the base game and the upgrade pack are included. You can buy the upgrade pack separately if you currently own the game on the Switch and intend to move to the new system.

As the first core Pokemon game with a Latin American Spanish translation, this game will support 10 languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, European and Latin American Spanish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

How to preorder Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here's a step-by-step guide to preorder Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Visit the Nintendo official web store. Sign in to your Nintendo account, or create one if you don’t already have it. Use the search bar to look up “Pokemon Legends Z-A.” Select the version you want to preorder — either for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 or Upgrade Pack. Click the “Pre-order” button to secure your copy.

Whether you want to take advantage of the improved features on the Switch 2 or prefer the classic Switch experience, preordering guarantees that you'll be ready to go on Day 1. Make sure the version you choose fits your console configuration.

What is a Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Pack?

According to Nintendo, an Upgrade Pack is an add-on that can be purchased for a few games that can be played on the Switch 2. It is a downloadable add-on that enhances games that were first made for the Nintendo Switch, bringing an improvement in terms of both performance and appearance.

Both digital and physical versions of the original game can be used with these packs. The combination is marketed as a "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" when it is sold as a set.

