Pokemon Legends Z-A release date revealed

By Akash Sil
Modified May 28, 2025 13:45 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A release date has been announced (Image via TPC)
Pokemon Legends Z-A release date has been announced (Image via TPC)

The release date for Pokemon Legends Z-A, the upcoming title, has been announced. The game will be available to play on October 16, 2025, on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. The cover image for the same has also been released online, which includes both player characters, the starters, several Mega Evolutions, and a Zygarde core in the corner.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the release date and the cover of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Legends Z-A release date and cover announced

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A is arriving on October 16, 2025, which is the same month that Pokemon X and Y, the original games set in Kalos, were released all the way back in 2013.

The cover art depicts a battle at night, with a fight taking place which appears to be a reference to the new Battle Royal system in the game. Besides that, the list of Pokemon that we see on the cover includes:

Ad
  • Chikorita
  • Tepig
  • Totodile
  • Noivern
  • Pikachu
  • Bunnelby
  • Fletchling
  • Furfrou
  • Swirlix
  • Dedenne
  • Vivillion
  • Aromatisse
  • Shuppet
  • Mega Lucario
  • Mega Scizor
  • Mega Absol
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Mega Salamence
  • Zygarde (a single core)

We can also see Lumiose Tower in the background shining in the night, and a battle zone cordoned off with a red barrier.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A breaks series' decades-long tradition

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications