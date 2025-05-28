Pokemon Legends Z-A release date revealed

The release date for Pokemon Legends Z-A, the upcoming title, has been announced. The game will be available to play on October 16, 2025, on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. The cover image for the same has also been released online, which includes both player characters, the starters, several Mega Evolutions, and a Zygarde core in the corner.

In this article, we will look at the release date and the cover of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A release date and cover announced

Pokemon Legends Z-A is arriving on October 16, 2025, which is the same month that Pokemon X and Y, the original games set in Kalos, were released all the way back in 2013.

The cover art depicts a battle at night, with a fight taking place which appears to be a reference to the new Battle Royal system in the game. Besides that, the list of Pokemon that we see on the cover includes:

Chikorita

Tepig

Totodile

Noivern

Pikachu

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Furfrou

Swirlix

Dedenne

Vivillion

Aromatisse

Shuppet

Mega Lucario

Mega Scizor

Mega Absol

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Salamence

Zygarde (a single core)

We can also see Lumiose Tower in the background shining in the night, and a battle zone cordoned off with a red barrier.

