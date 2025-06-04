Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All Nintendo Switch 2 features

With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 just around the corner, anticipation is building for how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and other well-known games, will run on the new hardware.

The game's initial release in 2022 for the standard Switch drew mixed reviews, primarily due to technical issues. New footage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the upcoming Switch 2 is now out, and one can definitely see the improvements on offer.

Here is what the updated experience will bring to players.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features in the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console

The video, which was shared on social media and featured on the Nintendo Today app, provides a quick look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet operating on the Nintendo Switch 2. Here's everything that's changed:

1) A visual overhaul worth noting: The game now runs at a steady 60 frames per second, which is the most noticeable performance improvement. Paldea's world is brought to life by this smoother frame rate alone, something that the original hardware was unable to do.

Additionally, draw distances have been greatly enhanced. Exploration feels more fluid and immersive now that wild Pokemon don't appear just a few feet away from the player.

The shift is especially apparent in places like Mesagoza, one of the game's primary hubs. With more Pokemon on screen simultaneously and crisper environmental details, the city seems livelier and more vibrant.

2) Enhanced graphics and effects: In addition to improved performance, graphical fidelity has advanced significantly. The water effects, lighting, and shadows all seem much more realistic, giving the game's graphics a deeper level of complexity. The overall image sharpness has been improved, and the game world looks more polished and clean.

While the textures themselves haven't seen a significant improvement, the improved lighting and resolution effectively cover up their flaws, making up for the unimpressive textures that are still present.

3) Same Paldea, better experience: It is important to note that the Paldea region has not been completely redesigned in this update. Gamers may be let down if they were hoping for a new layout or a total overhaul of the assets. The majority of the modifications are technical rather than artistic, concentrating on enhancing the game's functionality rather than its actual content.

However, the Switch 2 version revitalizes the game's vast open world by removing common issues like poor frame rates, excessive pop-in, and drab visual effects.

Also read: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Regulation Set I: Start and end dates, eligible Pokemon, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to enhancing a game that had hardware issues, the improved Pokemon Scarlet and Violet establish a standard for what the franchise's games on the Switch 2 may look like in the future. Many are optimistic that these improvements are only the beginning, as Pokemon Legends Z-A is expected to be released later this year (2025).

Even though the current preview only includes around 30 seconds of carefully chosen footage, fans are already feeling hopeful after the changes. If nothing else, it shows that Nintendo is committed to maximizing the potential of its new system and to reviving older games.

Regardless of your feelings toward Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at launch, it's undeniable that the Nintendo Switch 2 version offers the kinds of enhancements that many gamers had hoped for from the beginning.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Leaks: What do we know so far

