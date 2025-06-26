Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leak mentions new Mega Evolution

The Pokemon universe is once again abuzz with new rumors about the highly anticipated Pokemon Legends Z-A. While fans wait for reliable confirmation from Game Freak and Nintendo, a fresh leak has emerged that might reinforce the return of Mega Evolutions. The information, coming from a popular source within the Pokemon leak community, has taken players and theory-crafters by storm.

Mega Evolutions, which debuted in Pokemon X and Y, have largely been missing from more recent releases. But after so many years, it's officially confirmed that Mega Evolutions are returning - with some fresh new and unseen additions.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt

Mega Dragalge leaked for the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A

Based on a post by Twitter user @pory_leeks, a new Mega Evolution of Dragalge has reportedly been leaked. The subject model seems to have been deliberately modified to eliminate the game's in-world environmental features, perhaps to camouflage its source.

Of special note, its eyes have been cut out or edited away — an odd and puzzling detail that has caused skepticism among fans going through the leak.

Aside from the mysterious change, the model itself does look real. The leaked rendering of Mega Dragalge is said to be a match and has sparked speculations that the model is real and perhaps taken from a dev build of Pokemon Legends Z-A.

The timing of this leak is also of interest because Pokemon Legends Z-A has officially been announced but with extremely limited information made available to the public, especially regarding any new Mega Evolutions.

If true, this would mean the devs are really looking at Pokemon that have needed another evolution, or Mega Evolution, for generations.

Dragalge as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As always, it's important to approach leaks with caution until official confirmations are made. However, the reputation of the leaker and the model’s consistency with previously surfaced assets have given this particular leak more credibility than most.

With the game's premise set in futuristic Lumiose City, the increase of Mega Evolutions' roster might be connected to both competitive play and story themes. Until then, fans will just have to wait for Pokemon Presents or another official announcement to find out if these rumors are true.

