Pokemon Legends Arceus: Best tips and tricks to complete Pokedex

Completing the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus is no small feat. With a vast world full of Pokemon to catch, evolve, and research — it's a task that requires patience, strategy, and a little bit of luck. Whether you're aiming for a "perfect" research completion or simply striving to catch them all — this guide provides crucial tips and resources to streamline the process.

From tracking rare Pokemon to uncovering Legendary quests and event Pokemon, completing the Pokedex becomes a rewarding journey. Here’s how you can master the challenge with expert tips and tools that will save you time and effort.

Guide to complete Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex: Crucial tips for research tasks

Legends Arceus Pokedex is vast to complete (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Research tasks are central to completing the Pokedex, and several strategies will make these tasks more efficient.

Catching Pokemon while sleeping : Listen closely for a Pokemon’s distinctive sound cue when asleep. This makes catching them easier without alerting them to your presence.

: Listen closely for a Pokemon’s distinctive sound cue when asleep. This makes catching them easier without alerting them to your presence. Catching Pokemon stealthily : Make sure no "!" or "?" appears above a Pokemon’s head before throwing a Poke Ball. A stealthy approach minimizes your chances of alerting the Pokemon.

: Make sure no "!" or "?" appears above a Pokemon’s head before throwing a Poke Ball. A stealthy approach minimizes your chances of alerting the Pokemon. Feeding Pokemon : Use Oran Berries universally, and ensure the Pokemon can’t see you when you throw food at them. This increases your chances of successfully feeding them without raising suspicion.

: Use universally, and ensure the Pokemon can’t see you when you throw food at them. This increases your chances of successfully feeding them without raising suspicion. Evolution tasks : Don't worry about evolving the Pokemon into the final form. For instance, evolving a Teddiursa to Ursaring counts toward the Ursaluna research task. This trick can save you a lot of time when working through evolutions.

: Don't worry about evolving the Pokemon into the final form. For instance, evolving a to counts toward the research task. This trick can save you a lot of time when working through evolutions. Move usage tasks : Prepping your Pokemon in advance for their research tasks is key. By spamming moves in Pokedex order, you can save time instead of over-optimizing efficiency for each move.

: Prepping your Pokemon in advance for their research tasks is key. By spamming moves in Pokedex order, you can save time instead of over-optimizing efficiency for each move. Scatter Bang & Stun tasks: Scatter Bangs work best at a distance and when Pokemon are unaware, while Sticky Globs are highly effective for stunning. Keep these in your inventory for quick and effective research.

Guide to complete Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex: Rare and Legendary Pokemon

Some Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus require specific conditions to be found or caught — and knowing where and how to find them can save a lot of frustration. Massive Mass Outbreaks introduced in the Daybreak update are perfect for encountering rare and elusive Pokemon.

After completing the main story, these outbreaks will allow you to catch Pokemon that are hard to find elsewhere. Similarly, Space-Time Distortions randomly appear and offer opportunities to catch Pokemon like Eevee, and Magnemite, and fossil Pokemon like Cranidos.

Legendary Pokemon also play a key role in completing the Pokedex. Once you’ve completed your research, the opportunity to encounter Arceus becomes available. The event-driven Pokemon like Phione and Manaphy are part of the Sea’s Legend questline — which you’ll need to complete before heading to the Cobalt Coastlands to encounter them.

Additionally — Spiritomb is another rare Pokemon — requiring you to find all 107 glowing wisps scattered across the region. This task may seem tedious, but it’s well worth the effort for this elusive Pokemon.

Guide to complete Pokemon Legends Arceus Pokedex: General strategies

General strategies to complete Legends Arceus Pokedex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mass Outbreaks : These are great for farming research tasks, finding evolved forms, and gathering valuable resources like berries.

: These are great for farming research tasks, finding evolved forms, and gathering valuable resources like berries. Shiny Charm : Aim to get the Shiny Charm early to double your shiny odds. With research tasks and the Mass Outbreak system, shiny hunting becomes one of the best features of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

: Aim to get the early to double your shiny odds. With research tasks and the system, shiny hunting becomes one of the best features of Pokemon Legends Arceus. Craft Poke Balls : Crafting is key, especially in the early game. The game provides materials, and since you have a crafting kit, you'll never run out of Poke Balls.

: Crafting is key, especially in the early game. The game provides materials, and since you have a crafting kit, you'll never run out of Poke Balls. Use False Swipe : False Swipe leaves Pokemon at 1 HP, making them easier to catch. Teach this move to your starter Pokemon early on.

: False Swipe leaves Pokemon at 1 HP, making them easier to catch. Teach this move to your starter Pokemon early on. Adjust Time by resting : Some Pokemon appear only at certain times of the day. Adjust the time by resting at campsites or in Jubilife Village to target specific Pokemon.

: Some Pokemon appear only at certain times of the day. Adjust the time by resting at campsites or in Jubilife Village to target specific Pokemon. Mark Alpha Pokemon : Use the map markers to keep track of Alpha Pokemon , which are stronger and can be caught later once you're better equipped.

: Use the map markers to keep track of , which are stronger and can be caught later once you're better equipped. Don’t overlook post-game: Unlike other games, completing the main storyline in Pokemon Legends Arceus is just the beginning. Continue to catch new Pokemon and complete your Pokedex after the credits roll.

Completing the Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus is a deeply rewarding task that offers a unique challenge for any Pokemon fan. By using the right tools, employing strategic tips, and staying persistent — you can unlock valuable rewards like the Shiny Charm and access the rarest Pokemon, including Arceus itself.

Keep your eyes peeled for rare spawns, complete research tasks methodically, and enjoy the process — because in Pokemon Legends Arceus, every Pokemon caught and researched brings you one step closer to completing the Hisuian Pokedex.

