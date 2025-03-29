How to get Teddiursa in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Teddiursa in Pokemon GO can be obtained in many ways. It was released with the main crop of Johto region Pokemon in February 2017. It even had a Community Day back in 2020. Presently, it returns as one of the highlights of the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day event.

This article covers all the ways you can get Teddiursa in Pokemon GO.

How to get Teddiursa in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Eggs

Raid battles

Research tasks

GO Snapshot

Team GO Rocket (shadow variant)

GO Battle League encounters

Teddiursa in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

Wild Teddiursa can be found at any time. Being a normal-type, its encounter rate is boosted during Partly Cloudy weather. 1,138 CP is generally the highest wild encounter with this critter, boosted to 1,233 during Partly Cloudy weather.

Eggs

Teddiursa was featured in 2 km Eggs during its Community Day event. It has not been available this way since then.

Raid battles

Teddiursa is a 1-star raid boss with 3,996 CP to its name. You can easily defeat it with any powered-up counter, especially a Fighting-type. It will have the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 707 - 759 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20)

707 - 759 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20) Weather boosted (Patly Cloudy): 884 -949 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 25)

Research tasks

Events like the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day increase the odds of finding Teddiursa in Pokemon GO. The creature can be found in both Field Research tasks as well as the event's paid Timed Research.

All encounters with Teddiursa from Research will have the following CP range:

No weather boost: 530 - 569 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20)

GO Snapshot

During the Community Day in 2020, taking snapshots of your buddy gave you encounters with Teddiursa.

Team GO Rocket (shadow variant)

Shadow Teddiursa in Pokemon GO has been available on occasion from Team GO Rocket Grunts and leaders. Grunts last had this Pocket Monster from January to October 2024, while the last time a leader had it in their lineup was Arlo, from March to June 2023.

GO Battle League encounters

You can get Teddiursa in Pokemon GO by winning the third battle of a set in GO Battle League Season 22. It was also available in season 21.

Can Teddiursa be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Teddiursa shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, Shiny Teddiursa is available in Pokemon GO. Usually, it has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny. However, Community Days boost this rate to 1-in-25, and Research Days boost these odds to 1-in-10.

