Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Field Research: Pokemon GO Tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day has brought a plethora of Field Research quests for trainers to complete. The event takes place from 2 - 5 pm local time on March 29, 2025. The highlights of the event include Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful.
They will be available extensively for free via the completion of free Field Research tasks. Completing these will also lead to the fulfilment of the Paid Timed Research.
This article highlights all the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards.
Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Field Research: All tasks and rewards
- Catch 5 Pokémon - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Catch 5 Normal‑type Pokemon - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Make 3 Great Throws - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Make a Great Curveball Throw - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Make 5 Curveball Throws - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Battle in a Gym - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Power up Pokemon 3 times - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack - Teddiddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, or Stufful encounters [shiny possible and boosted]
