Is the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket has been in the store for some time. With the start of the Research Day event imminent, it is prudent to wonder if it is worth spending $2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). The event will be held from 2-5 pm local time on March 29, 2025. It focuses on three creatures based on bears: Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful.

Buying the ticket for this Research Day gives you access to two Timed Research quests — with the second one being unlocked only after you complete the first. Each of these gives you several encounters with one of the four critters mentioned above, based on your choice.

The encounters in the Timed Research will have highly boosted shiny odds (approximately 1-in-10). However, you must complete the Research story and claim the rewards before 5 pm local time on March 29, 2025.

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket is only worth purchasing if you want to heavily farm Pancham and its Candy. The rest of the critters featured in the event are not that great anywhere — Bunnelby is an exception, but you can find it for free in the wild.

What are the benefits of purchasing the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket?

The only real benefit of purchasing the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket for this Fuzzy Buddy Research Day is increased access with Pancham, which evolves into Pangoro when fed 50 Candy.

Pangoro is a very strong pick in the Great and Ultra League metas. Pancham is locked behind 12 km Eggs that you can only get by defeating Team Rocket Leaders — Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo. Moreover, there is only a small chance that Pancham hatches from each of these. This makes the process of acquiring Pancham very RNG-dependent.

Therefore, having a research track that guarantees you multiple (historically 10-15) encounters with Pancham is a great reason to purchase the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket.

The other reason why you should get the Research Day ticket is if you are hunting for the shiny variant of one of the featured creatures.

Unless you are looking for a Pancham and trying to farm its Candy, or really want one or more of the boosted shinies from this event, skip the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

