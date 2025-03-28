Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day is a one-day event that will take place from 2-5 pm local time on March 29, 2025. The event is themed around bear-like creatures, highlighting Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful. Each of these apparently huggable pets evolves into a formidable attacker in the world of Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day is a straightforward event requiring you to complete tasks to earn encounters with the featured critters. This article covers everything you need to know to make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day features

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day highlights (Image via TPC)

Four creatures — Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful — will be rewards for finishing Field Research Tasks. There will also be a paid Timed Research quest available for $2 (or equivalent regional pricing) that awards a bunch of encounters with two of the aforementioned critters, depending on your choice.

In both Field Research and Timed Research, Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful will have highly boosted shiny odds. Based on previous events of this kind, it is expected that every encounter with one of these creatures will have approximately 1-in-10 or 10% chance of being shiny.

Apart from the Research tasks, a few creatures will be available in the wild. They are:

Sentret [shiny available]

Slakoth [shiny available]

Bidoof [shiny available]

Minccino [shiny available]

Bunnelby [shiny available]

The tasks during this event will likely be based on capturing the critters available in the wild.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day

Expand Tweet

Here's how you can make the most out of this event:

1) Mega Evolve a creature based on your focus

This will give you additional Candy when you catch it. Here are the best Mega options based on which path you want to choose:

Teddiursa: Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Lopunny, Mega Pidgeot

Cubchoo: Mega Glalie, Mega Abomasnow

Pancham: Mega Lopunny, Mega Gallade, Mega Lucario, Mega Medicham, Mega Blaziken, Mega Heracross

Stufful: Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Lopunny, Mega Lucario, Mega Medicham, Mega Blaziken, Mega Heracross

Mega Lopunny is the best Mega for the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day. Its Normal- and Fighting-typing gives you an edge for three out of the four highlighted critters. It also helps you get extra Candy when you catch the wild spawns.

2) Buy the ticket

If you want to participate in Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day, be ready to work hard to complete challenges. And if you are going all the way, you might as well spend the $2 (or equivalent local currency) and get the most value out of your time.

3) Take time to collect the rewards

Don't put off catching the Pokemon encounters you get during the event. Remember, the bonuses will vanish at exactly 5 pm local time.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

