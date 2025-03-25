Shinies in Pokemon GO are a fun surprise for most players to encounter. The combination of their different colors and rarity makes shiny Pokemon very appealing to trainers. It is quite common for trainers to show off the different shinies they've caught in Pokemon GO by leaving them in Gyms or making them their Buddy Pokemon.

In this article, we will be looking at ten of the best-looking shinies in Pokemon GO that players can encounter.

The 10 best-looking shinies in Pokemon GO of all time

1) Metagross

Metagross and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross' shiny form trades the bluish-gray of its body for a more steel-like appearance. Its claws and the "X" on its face take on a golden hue, which contrasts nicely with the rest of its body.

2) Azumarill

Azumarill and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azumarill simply trades its bubbly blue for a bright, sunny yellow. This is a shining (pun not intended) example of a Pokemon that only requires a simple palette swap to give us one of the best shinies in Pokemon GO.

3) Palossand

Palossand and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Palossand completely trades its sandy brown hue for a grayish-black palette. Additionally, the shovel on its head goes from red to yellow, and the pebbles in the lower half of its body become light blue.

4) Psyduck

Psyduck and its shiny Form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Psyduck completely swaps out the different shades of yellow on its body and replaces them with different shades of blue. While that description might seem underwhelming, there is no denying that the effect is quite appealing.

5) Obstagoon

Obstagoon and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Obstagoon trades its goth aesthetic for that of a clown. The black and gray fur of the original form is now red and blue in the shiny form. Shiny Obstagoon even has a different eye color, blue instead of red..

6) Greninja

Greninja and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja, already a fan favorite, ends up having one of the best shinies in Pokemon GO. Its tongue becomes dark red from light pink, while its entire body, except for its elbow and knee joints, has turned black. Shiny Greninja perhaps embraces its ninja inspiration even better than the original.

7) Jumpluff

Jumpluff and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jumpluff is another simple palette swap, with the original's dark blue replaced with a slightly darker shade of pink. Shiny Jumpluff embraces simplicity, and that simplicity is what makes it stand out.

8) Ninetales

Ninetales and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ninetales has one of the most drastic changes when it comes to its shiny form. Its entire body changes from a light gold yellow to a pale silver. The tips of its nine tails take on a blue hue from a fiery orange. Given Ninetales' mythical inspiration, its shiny appearance is similar to that of an ethereal spirit.

9) Wooloo

Wooloo and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wooloo's shiny form is a straight swap of its two most visible colors. The white of its wool goes to the face of its shiny, and the dark brown of its face is the color of its wool. Shiny Wooloo stands out as the two colors are exchanged so well.

10) Umbreon

Umbreon and its shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon's shiny form has only two mild alterations — its yellow bands become pale blue, and its red eyes become yellow. Shiny Umbreon reinforces what makes a good shiny Pokémon: simple tweaks to the original design that leave us with something new.

