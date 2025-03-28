Pokemon GO: Can you evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna during Fuzzy Buddy Research Day?

Trainers taking part in the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day might wonder if they can evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna during the event. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Teddiursa evolves into Ursaring, which in turn evolves into Ursaluna — but only when it is a full moon and night.

Fuzzy Buddy Research Day will take place from 2-5 pm local time on March 29, 2025. Considering that March's full moon day has passed — it was on March 24, 2025 — trainers won't get to evolve their Teddiursa into its final evolution state in Pokemon GO during the event.

How to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Teddiursa can be acquired in many different ways. But to evolve it into Ursaring, you must feed it 50 Candy. Ursaring, on the other hand, needs 100 Candy to evolve. However, this is not all. Two other conditions need to be fulfilled for you to evolve Hibernator Pokemon into Ursaluna — it must be night, and it must be a full moon day.

Check out the CP of your Ursaring and Ursaluna when it evolves from Teddiursa using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Ursaluna in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

When either of these conditions remain unfulfilled — as in the case of the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day — it is impossible to complete Teddiursa's evolution process. Trainers only have a few hours every month to evolve their Ursaring into Ursaluna. Check out our Pokemon GO Full Moon guide to know when you will get the chance again.

Why can't Teddiursa evolve into Ursaluna during Fuzzy Buddy Research Day?

There are two primary reasons why it is impossible to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna during Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day. They are:

It is not a full moon day: With March 2025's full moon day behind us — it took place on March 14 — the Research Day event doesn't fulfill the primary criteria for this special evolution method in Pokemon GO.

With March 2025's full moon day behind us — it took place on March 14 — the Research Day event doesn't fulfill the primary criteria for this special evolution method in Pokemon GO. The event takes place during the daytime: Ursaring can only evolve into Ursaluna at night. The Research Day event takes place from 2-5 pm local time, which is not night.

While you cannot fully evolve your Teddiursa during the event, you can save it for a later time when conditions are more conducive. This applies mostly if you buy the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy ticket and choose Teddiursa as your focus.

