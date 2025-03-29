Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research will be available to trainers who pay $2 (or equivalent regional pricing). The event will take place from 2-5 pm local time on March 29, 2025. It focuses on four bear-like critters: Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful.

The Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research comes in three parts. All the tasks involve completing Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Field Research tasks. All parts of the Timed Research must be completed and their rewards claimed within 5 pm local time on the day of the event.

This article covers all the tasks and their corresponding rewards in the Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research - Part 1 of 3

Complete a Field Research task - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete a Field Research task - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete a Field Research task - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete a Field Research task - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Once you complete this part, you will be prompted to choose one of the four highlighted critters. Your rewards for the second part of the task will depend on this.

Teddiursa (Image via TPC)

Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research - Part 2 of 3 (Choose Teddiursa)

Complete a Field Research task - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete two Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete three Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete four Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete five Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete six Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete seven Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete eight Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete nine Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Complete ten Field Research tasks - Teddiursa encounter*

- Teddiursa encounter* Rewards: Teddiursa encounter*

Cubchoo (Image via TPC)

Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research - Part 2 of 3 (Choose Cubchoo)

Complete a Field Research task - Cubchoo encounter

- Cubchoo encounter Complete two Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete three Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete four Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete five Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete six Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete seven Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete eight Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete nine Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Complete ten Field Research tasks - Cubchoo encounter*

- Cubchoo encounter* Rewards: Cubchoo encounter*

Pancham (Image via TPC)

Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research - Part 2 of 3 (Choose Pancham)

Complete a Field Research task - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete two Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete three Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete four Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete five Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete six Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete seven Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete eight Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete nine Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Complete ten Field Research tasks - Pancham encounter*

- Pancham encounter* Rewards: Pancham encounter*

Stufful (Image via TPC)

Fuzzy Buddy Timed Research - Part 2 of 3 (Choose Stufful)

Complete a Field Research task - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete two Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete three Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete four Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete five Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete six Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete seven Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete eight Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete nine Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Complete ten Field Research tasks - Stufful encounter*

- Stufful encounter* Rewards: Stufful encounter*

* - Can be shiny and will have boosted odds of approximately 1-in-10

Once you complete the second part of the Timed Research task, you can choose which highlighted Pokemon you want to focus on again. You may select the same one or a different creature this time. This will determine your rewards for part three.

Here's our recommendation on whether you should buy the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy Research Day paid Timed Research.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

