Pokemon GO is set to keep its players busy throughout April 2025. The month kicks off with Stunning Styles, which will let trainers capture Pocket Monsters in alternate forms, including Paldean Tauros, who will be making its debut in the game. Additionally, this event will give players new Special Research, letting them add Marshadow to their Pokedex.

Raids will also offer a lot of variety, including Shiny Ultra Beasts, a new Mega Evolution, and a new Gigantamax form. There will also be special events, Pokemon Spotlights, Community Days, and so much more.

This article lists five things that players should look forward to in Niantic's mobile game in April 2025.

5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in April 2025

1) Marshadow returns as Paldean Tauros makes its debut

The Stunning Styles Event brings back Marshadow and introduces all three Paldean Tauros forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO will introduce Stunning Styles in April 2025. This segment of the Might & Mystery Event highlights Pocket Monsters with multiple forms, such as Burmy, Castform, and Shellos, which will appear more frequently in the wild and in Raids.

Additionally, players can look forward to the debut of all three Paldean Tauros. Depending on the region, these creatures will start appearing in 3-star Raids during the event.

That's not all. Players who missed the opportunity to catch Marshadow before now have another chance with the Special Research event: Striking Shadow! The best part is that this research is not event-exclusive, so once it is started, players can complete it at their own pace.

Duration: 10:00 am on April 3, 2025, to 8:00 pm on April 7, 2025, as per local time

2) Mega Audino makes its Pokemon GO debut

Mega Audino is coming to Niantic's mobile game in April 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Audino will finally gain the ability to Mega Evolve in Pokemon GO. Mega Audino will feature in its own special Raid Day on Saturday, April 5, 2025. On this day, players will benefit from an increased Remote Raid Pass limit and will receive more than one Raid Pass from spinning Gyms to maximize their chances of obtaining Mega Audino.

There will also be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Audino during this period. Additionally, Audino will be able to learn the Charged Attack Moonblast after the event.

Duration: April 5, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm as per local time

3) Gigantamax Snorlax is coming to Pokemon GO

Gigantamax Snorlax is blocking your path! (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO will also introduce Gigantamax Snorlax as a 6-star Raid on April 19, 2025. To increase players' chances of catching this colossal Snorlax, several perks will be available during the event. These include a boost in Max Particles to 1,600, as well as Power Spots refreshing more frequently and hosting exclusively Gigantamax Battles.

Lucky players may even encounter a Shiny Snorlax during this event.

Duration: April 19, 2025, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm as per local time

4) Players can battle and catch an Entei that can Dynamax

Dynamax Entei makes its debut in the title in April 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Raid content in Pokemon GO expands with Dynamax Entei joining the roster. From April 26, 2025, to April 27, 2025, players will have an entire weekend to strategize and bring down the Volcano Pokemon.

Dynamax Entei will feature in a 5-star Max Battle Raid. Players may even encounter its shiny form during the event.

Duration: April 26, 2025, 6:00 am to April 27, 2025, 9:00 pm as per local time

5) Shiny forms of Stakataka and Blacephelon are coming to Pokemon GO in April 2025

Both Shiny Blacephelon (left) and Stakataka are coming to Niantic's mobile game in April 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shiny forms of the Ultra Beasts Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere) and Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere) will arrive in Pokemon GO in April 2025.

Both will feature in 5-star Raids and will each have a Raid Hour from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on April 9, 2025, and April 16, 2025.

Duration: April 9, 2025, 10:00 am to April 21, 2025, 10:00 am as per local time

