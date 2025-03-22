  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Might and Mastery Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Might and Mastery Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 22, 2025 08:42 GMT
Might and Mastery Special Research guide (Image via Scopely)
Might and Mastery Special Research guide (Image via Scopely)

The Might and Mastery Seasonal Special Research is available to players for free from March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time. The questline focuses on Kubfu and includes rewards like Stardust, Dynamax Kubfu encounter, Poke Ball, and XP. The research must be claimed before Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:59 am local time.

Ad

The Special Research is unlocked gradually, with only the first two steps currently available at the time of writing. We will update the article as more parts are revealed throughout this season.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery (Season 22): Schedule and rewards

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Might and Mastery Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Step 1 of 5

  • Explore 3 km - 15x Poke Ball
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - 5x Revive
  • Use a Supereffective Charged Attack - 1x Fast TM
  • Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, 891x XP

Step 2 of 5

  • Win 3 raids - 3000x Stardust
  • Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms - 3000x Stardust
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 3000x Stardust
  • Earn 25000 XP - 2x Rare Candy
  • Rewards: 25x Kubfu Candy, 891x XP

Step 3 of 5

  • No information available now

Step 4 of 5

  • No information available now

Step 5 of 5

Ad
  • No information available now

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी