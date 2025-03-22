Might and Mastery Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Might and Mastery Seasonal Special Research is available to players for free from March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time. The questline focuses on Kubfu and includes rewards like Stardust, Dynamax Kubfu encounter, Poke Ball, and XP. The research must be claimed before Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:59 am local time.

Ad

The Special Research is unlocked gradually, with only the first two steps currently available at the time of writing. We will update the article as more parts are revealed throughout this season.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might & Mastery (Season 22): Schedule and rewards

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to complete Might and Mastery Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Step 1 of 5

Explore 3 km - 15x Poke Ball

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - 5x Revive

Use a Supereffective Charged Attack - 1x Fast TM

Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, 891x XP

Step 2 of 5

Win 3 raids - 3000x Stardust

Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms - 3000x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 3000x Stardust

Earn 25000 XP - 2x Rare Candy

Rewards: 25x Kubfu Candy, 891x XP

Step 3 of 5

No information available now

Step 4 of 5

No information available now

Step 5 of 5

Ad

No information available now

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨