Might and Mastery Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Might and Mastery Seasonal Special Research is available to players for free from March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time. The questline focuses on Kubfu and includes rewards like Stardust, Dynamax Kubfu encounter, Poke Ball, and XP. The research must be claimed before Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:59 am local time.
The Special Research is unlocked gradually, with only the first two steps currently available at the time of writing. We will update the article as more parts are revealed throughout this season.
How to complete Might and Mastery Special Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 5
- Explore 3 km - 15x Poke Ball
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - 5x Revive
- Use a Supereffective Charged Attack - 1x Fast TM
- Rewards: Dynamax Kubfu encounter, 891x XP
Step 2 of 5
- Win 3 raids - 3000x Stardust
- Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms - 3000x Stardust
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 3000x Stardust
- Earn 25000 XP - 2x Rare Candy
- Rewards: 25x Kubfu Candy, 891x XP
Step 3 of 5
- No information available now
Step 4 of 5
- No information available now
Step 5 of 5
- No information available now
