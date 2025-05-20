Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

With Final Strike GO Battle Week, Pokemon GO trainers will finally get to evolve Kubfu. Urshifu's Single and Rapid Strike Styles will be available from the start of the event later this week. Final Strike GO Battle Week also brings the next chapter of Might and Mastery Special Research.
The event has plenty of event bonuses, featured attacks, raid bosses, and more. Check out all the available information below.
Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week event guide
Date, time, and event bonuses
Final Strike GO Battle Week starts from Wednesday, May 21, at 10 AM local time and runs till Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 PM local time. The event bonuses are:
- 2x XP for winning Raid Battles.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie.
- One extra Raid Pass per day. [Once trainers complete the free Timed Research]
Pokemon debuts
Urshifu (Single Strike Style) and Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) debut with Final Strike GO Battle Week. The evolution requirements are as follows:
- Urshifu (Single Strike Style): Requires you to have 200 Kubfu Candy and defeat 30 Dark-type Pokemon in raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your in-game buddy.
- Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style): Requires you to have 200 Kubfu Candy and defeat 30 Water-type Pokemon in raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your in-game buddy.
Wild encounters
The Final Strike GO Battle Week wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are:
- Mankey [shiny encounter available]
- Seel [shiny encounter available]
- Galarian Zigagoon [shiny encounter available]
- Meditite [shiny encounter available]
- Froakie [shiny encounter available]
- Deino [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)
- Nickit (lucky encounter)
Raid bosses
The event will have the following raid bosses:
- One-star raids: Carvanha [shiny encounter available], Stunky [shiny encounter available], Mareanie [shiny encounter available]
- Three-star raids: Lapras [shiny encounter available], Hisuian Samurott [shiny encounter available], Bombirdier [shiny encounter available]
Featured attacks
The following featured attacks will be available through evolution during Final Strike GO Battle Week:
- Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.
- Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.
- Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.
- Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.
- Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.
Event research
Themed Field Research and Timed Research will be available during the event. Some of the rewards for the latter include:
- Rare Candy
- Kubfu Candy
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon with Special Backgrounds, including Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie.
There will also be a paid Timed Research (US$1.99) with the following rewards:
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- Four Lucky Eggs
- One Max Particle Pack
- Encounters with Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie
A paid Special Research costing US$7.99 will also be available, providing Pokemon GO trainers with the following rewards:
- One Incense
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- One Star Piece
- Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon
- A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu
