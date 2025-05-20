Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

With Final Strike GO Battle Week, Pokemon GO trainers will finally get to evolve Kubfu. Urshifu's Single and Rapid Strike Styles will be available from the start of the event later this week. Final Strike GO Battle Week also brings the next chapter of Might and Mastery Special Research.

The event has plenty of event bonuses, featured attacks, raid bosses, and more. Check out all the available information below.

Pokemon GO Final Strike GO Battle Week event guide

Date, time, and event bonuses

Final Strike GO Battle Week starts from Wednesday, May 21, at 10 AM local time and runs till Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 PM local time. The event bonuses are:

2x XP for winning Raid Battles.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie.

One extra Raid Pass per day. [Once trainers complete the free Timed Research]

Pokemon debuts

Urshifu (Single Strike Style) and Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) debut with Final Strike GO Battle Week. The evolution requirements are as follows:

Urshifu (Single Strike Style) : Requires you to have 200 Kubfu Candy and defeat 30 Dark-type Pokemon in raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your in-game buddy.

: Requires you to have 200 Kubfu Candy and defeat with Kubfu as your in-game buddy. Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style): Requires you to have 200 Kubfu Candy and defeat 30 Water-type Pokemon in raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your in-game buddy.

Wild encounters

The Final Strike GO Battle Week wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are:

Mankey [shiny encounter available]

Seel [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Zigagoon [shiny encounter available]

Meditite [shiny encounter available]

Froakie [shiny encounter available]

Deino [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Nickit (lucky encounter)

Raid bosses

The event will have the following raid bosses:

One-star raids : Carvanha [shiny encounter available], Stunky [shiny encounter available], Mareanie [shiny encounter available]

: Carvanha [shiny encounter available], Stunky [shiny encounter available], Mareanie [shiny encounter available] Three-star raids: Lapras [shiny encounter available], Hisuian Samurott [shiny encounter available], Bombirdier [shiny encounter available]

Featured attacks

The following featured attacks will be available through evolution during Final Strike GO Battle Week:

Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.

Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.

Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.

Event research

Themed Field Research and Timed Research will be available during the event. Some of the rewards for the latter include:

Rare Candy

Kubfu Candy

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon with Special Backgrounds, including Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie.

There will also be a paid Timed Research (US$1.99) with the following rewards:

Two Premium Battle Passes

Four Lucky Eggs

One Max Particle Pack

Encounters with Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie

A paid Special Research costing US$7.99 will also be available, providing Pokemon GO trainers with the following rewards:

One Incense

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Star Piece

Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon

A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu

