How to get Mudsdale in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Mudsdale in Pokemon GO debuted as a part of the City Safari: Santiago and Mumbai events on March 29, 2025. These occasions also introduced its shiny form for trainers to acquire for the first time. The Draft Horse Pokemon is a species first seen in the Sun and Moon games. While you can add Mudsdale and its shiny variant to your collection, the methods are limited.

This article explains everything about getting Mudsdale and its shiny variant. New ways to obtain these species may be presented in the future.

How to get Mudsdale in Pokemon GO

Mudsdale in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Follow these methods to acquire a Mudsdale in Pokemon GO:

Evolve Mudbray

Trade

Mudsdale and its pre-evolution, along with their shiny forms, were released on March 29, 2025, in the Pokemon GO City Safari: Santiago and Mumbai events.

Ticket holders of these events can get a Mudbray and evolve it into the final form. Feed Mudbray 50 Candy to evolve into Mudsdale. If you can obtain a shiny Mudbray, you can give the creature 50 Candy to evolve into a shiny Mudsdale.

You can use our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator to find out the estimated CP of a Mudsdale when it evolves from a Mudbray in the title.

Trade Mudsdale (Image via TPC)

If you cannot get Mudsdale in Pokemon GO, ask your in-game friends to trade one. It is also worth noting that friends can only trade Pocket Monsters with trainers when they meet in person.

Stardust is required to acquire a Mudsdale through trade. In addition, if you have never caught this creature, you must perform a Special Trade, which requires a lot of Stardust. In the City Safari event, ticket-holding trainers can enjoy bonuses related to Special Trade and Stardust.

Shiny Mudsdale can also be traded. Remember to ask your buddies to give one to you if they have many.

Can Mudsdale be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mudsdale in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Yes, the Mudsdale you find in the game can be shiny. It has an attractive color scheme and an appealing design, which the regular variant lacks.

Stat spread and moveset of Mudsdale in Pokemon GO

The creature has the following moves and stat spread:

Max CP : 3,443

: 3,443 Attack : 214

: 214 Defense : 174

: 174 Stamina : 225 HP

: 225 HP Fast Attacks : Mud-Slap and Rock Smash

: Mud-Slap and Rock Smash Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Bulldoze, Heavy Slam and Body Slam

