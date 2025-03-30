How to get Mudbray in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Mudbray in Pokemon GO was released on March 29, 2025, at the in-person City Safari events in Mumbai, Milan, Santiago, and Singapore. It is currently available exclusively to ticket-holding players attending these events on March 29 and 30, 2025. It is expected that Mudbray will be globally released at a later date.

This article covers everything you need to do to get your hands on Mudbray in Pokemon GO.

How to get Mudbray in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Eggs

Research

Trade

Mudbray in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

Trainers who purchase a ticket to the City Safari event in Mumbai, Milan, Santiago, or Singapore on either March 29 or 30, 2025, can encounter Mudbray in the wild. Being a Ground-type, it will have a higher chance of appearing during Sunny/Clear weather.

In the wild, Mudbray can have at most 1,622 CP at level 30 without weather boost and 1,757 CP at level 35 when it is Sunny/Clear.

Eggs

Mudbray can be hatched from 7 km Eggs obtained during the City Safari events by ticket-holding trainers. These Eggs can only be acquired by opening gifts from your in-game friends. When you hatch a Mudbray in Pokemon GO, it will be between 1,019 and 1,081 CP at level 20, depending on its IVs.

Research

Ticket-holding players will have access to unique Field Research tasks that may lead to Mudbray encounters during the City Safari events. The creature will be between 764 and 811 CP when obtained this way.

Trade

If you don't want to purchase the ticket to the event or don't live in one of the four cities where it is taking place, you can always have an in-game friend trade you a Mudbray.

Can Mudbray be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mudbray shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, Shiny Mudbray was released at the same time as its debut. There is a 1-in-512 chance of obtaining this critter.

Mudbray in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Type: Ground

Ground Attack: 175

175 Defense: 121

121 Stamina: 172

172 Fast Attacks: Mud Slap and Rock Smash

Mud Slap and Rock Smash Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Earthquake, and Bulldoze

Mudbray evolves into Mudscale when it is fed 50 Candy. You can check out the CP of your Mudscale using our Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator.

