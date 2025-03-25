7 Shiny Pokemon to look out for at Pokemon GO City Safari events in 2025

Pokemon GO City Safari is making its way to four locations this weekend — Milan, Mumbai, Santiago, and Singapore. During this time, several Pokemon will appear in the wild more often and will also have a chance to be Shiny. This includes Mudbray, who will be making its debut in Pokemon GO in this event, and Explorer hat Eevee, who is a ticket holder exclusive Pokemon.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the Shiny Pokemon players should try to catch during the Pokemon GO City Safari weekend. The reasons will vary from whether or not the Shiny looks great, how the Pokemon performs in the GO Battle League, or if the Pokemon is rare to find.

7 Shiny Pokemon to hunt for during the Pokemon GO City Safari events in 2025

1) Mudbray

Mudbray and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mudbray will make its debut in Pokemon GO this weekend. While it may get a global release later, for the time being, the Donkey Pokemon will only be limited to players in these four locations. So getting a Shiny Mudsbray would be valuable during Pokemon GO City Safari 2025.

Players participating in the event can find Mudbray both in the wild and in 7 km Eggs that will hatch during that time.

2) Corsola

Corsola and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Johtonian Corsola will be more widely available during this event. Players should try to get this Pokemon due to its unique Shiny coloration, which is a beautiful blue and white combination.

Corsola will be more common in the wild during this time and will also appear from 7 km Eggs hatched during the Pokemon GO City Safari in those locations.

3) Jangmo-o

Jangmo-o and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jangmo-o, the first stage of the Alolan pseudo legendary Kommo-o, will be available in greater numbers during this event. Not only does the Jangmo-o line have great multicolored shinies, Kommo-o is decent in the Pokemon GO Ultra League.

Jangmo-o can be found both in the wild and can be hatched from 7 km Eggs during this event in those locations.

4) Mime Jr and Mr. Mime

Mime Jr, Mr. Mime, and their Shiny forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Mime Jr. and Mr. Mime can be found during the Pokemon GO City Safari. The fact that both Pokemon are available will make the odds of getting a Shiny of the line much greater.

Mime Jr. can be hatched from 7 km Eggs during the event in those locations, while Mr. Mime can be found more often in the wild.

5) Unown C, I, M, S

Unown C, I, M, and S and their Shiny forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Unown forms C, I, M, and S will be appearing more often, as will their Shiny forms. The letters chosen are based on the cities and countries represented in the 2025 Pokemon GO City Safari — Santiago in Chile, Mumbai in India, Milan in Italy, and Singapore. This will be a great opportunity for players looking to complete the Shiny Unown Dex.

All four Unown forms can be encountered more often in the wild during this event.

6) Saree and Kurta Pikachu

Saree and Kurta Pikachu with their Shiny forms (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This one is only applicable for players participating in the Pokémon GO City Safari Mumbai. The event-exclusives, Saree and Kurta Pikachu, will be returning in in-person Raids at the main attraction of the event in Mumbai — the Pokemon Fiesta held at Palladium, Phoenix Malls, Lower Parel. As they will only be around during this time, interested players should try to snag both of them during this event.

7) Explorer Eevee

Explorer Eevee and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Explorer Eevee will be returning to Pokemon GO during the City Safari event. Only players who pay for the Pokemon GO City Safari ticket will unlock the Special research to get their hands on Explorer Eevee. And if they are lucky, they may end up getting their hands on a unique form of Eevee that can be evolved into any Eeveelution wearing the same hat.

