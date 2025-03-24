Exclusive in-person Pokemon GO raids announced for City Safari Mumbai

There will be exclusive in-person Pokemon GO raids where Saree and Kurta Pikachu can be caught during the City Safari Mumbai event. This news was announced by a community leader on Reddit and officially confirmed soon after.

The raids will take place at the main location — Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. City Safari Mumbai is the first such Pokemon GO event in India, and will be taking place on March 29 and 30, 2025.

Saree and Kurta Pikachu will return as the main attraction of the City Safari Mumbai raids

Saree and Kurta Pikachu can be caught during the weekend at City Safari Mumbai (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers in India who missed out on getting either event Pikachu get a second chance to capture and add both to their Pokedexes.

The first time Saree Pikachu made an appearance in Pokemon GO was during the Festival of Lights in October 2024. Kurta Pikachu debuted during the Festival of Colors in March 2025. Both event exclusives could be acquired through 1-star raids, but Saree Pikachu could also be acquired through event-exclusive timed research.

Can Saree and Kurta Pikachu be caught using Remote Raid Passes?

Saree Pikachu and Kurta Pikachu are going to return exclusively this weekend at City Safari Mumbai, where they can only be caught at raids on location. This means that neither event Pikachu can be acquired by Remote Raid Passes and can only be accessed in-person.

However, the event Pikachu can be traded by someone who attends the in-location raids in Mumbai during the weekend.

Mumbai is the first city in India to host a Pokemon GO City Safari

The Pokemon GO City Safari is an in-person event that has been arranged since 2023. It was re-branded from the Safari Zone event from 2017. These events are meant to encourage players to go to different locations in their cities.

Besides Mumbai, the other cities where the event is being held during the same time are Singapore, Milan, and Santiago. Out of them, only Singapore has hosted a similar event in the past, Safari Zone in 2022.

Additionally, the details of the 2025 Pokemon GO Fest have started to trickle out.

