How to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? (India and worldwide guide)

Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO makes its debut at 10 am IST on March 13, 2025, as part of the Festival of Colors 2025 celebrations. It will be available for players to capture until 8 pm IST on March 1, 2025. During this period, trainers around the world can acquire this unique costumed variant of the Pokemon mascot.

This article covers everything you need to know about getting a Pikachu wearing a kurta in Pokemon GO.

How to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO in India and abroad

There are two distinct ways to get a Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO:

Participate in one-star raids

Trade

Participate in one-star raids

One-star raids featuring Pikachu wearing a kurta will be available from 10 am IST on March 13 until 8 pm IST on March 17, 2025. Trainers in India can find Gyms hosting these battles around them. They can challenge these battles in person or using Remote Raid Passes.

For trainers outside India, the only way to acquire this version of the creature is to join remote raids — either using apps dedicated to this purpose or via invitations from in-game friends from the region.

Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO will have 3,277 CP to its name as a raid boss, and any team of Ground-type attackers can take it down with ease. Mega Swampert raids are available at the same time if you want to capture one for this purpose.

This costumed Pikachu variant will have the following max CPs when caught from raids:

536 at level 20 without weather boost.

670 at level 25 with rainy weather.

Trade

If you cannot acquire a Pikachu wearing a kurta directly from a raid, you can always ask a friend to trade you one. However, you'll still need to be within trading range, and the transaction will count as a Special Trade.

Can Kurta Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, there is a chance you will encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing a kurta after completing its raids. The odds of this happening are approximately 1-in-512.

