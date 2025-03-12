Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid guide will help trainers defeat this creature in raid encounters. It will appear in Mega Raid battles in Gyms around you from 10 am local time on March 13, 2025, until 10 am local time on March 22, 2025. These fights can be challenged either in person or remotely.
Swampert is a decent pick in Pokemon GO PvP, and Mega Swampert is one of the top Water- and Ground-type PvE attackers in the game.
This Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid guide covers the creature's stats, moveset, and weaknesses and informs you of the best options to counter it.
Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Mega Swampert in Pokemon GO?
As a Water- and Ground-type creature, Mega Swampert takes super-effective damage from Grass-type attacks, which deal 160% additional damage against this critter.
Mega Swampert's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Mega Swampert has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 43,153
- Attack: 283
- Defense: 218
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Mud Shot and Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Muddy Water, Sludge, Sludge Wave, and Surf
The battle lasts for 300 seconds and can be challenged by up to 20 trainers at once.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raids
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant
- Rillaboom with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant
- Roserade with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
Use the following search string to find the best Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid counters in your collection:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
Can you solo defeat Mega Swampert raids?
Yes, here's how to defeat Mega Swampert solo in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.
Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raid catch CP and shiny availability
The CP range of the Swampert that you will encounter after the battle is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,622 - 1,699 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Clear/Sunny): 2,027 - 2,124 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Mega Swampert raids?
- No weather boost: 1,699 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Clear/Sunny): 2,124 CP
Can Swampert be shiny in Pokemon GO?
There is a 1-in-128 or 0.78125% chance that you will encounter a Shiny Swampert from these raid battles.
