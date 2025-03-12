Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 kicks off at 10 am local time on March 12, 2025, and will end at 8 pm local time on March 17, 2025. This event marks the debut of Shiny Bruxish and the return of Shiny Smeargle. Trainers in India will also experience special bonuses, including the debut of Pikachu wearing a kurta.

This article highlights the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025, helping you make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 features and bonuses

Features

Wild Encounters

Drowzee [shiny available]

Magikarp [shiny available]

Natu [shiny available]

Aipom [shiny available]

Meditite [shiny available]

Dwebble [shiny available]

Red Flower Flabébé [shiny available]

Blue Flower Flabébé [shiny available]

Yellow Flower Flabébé [shiny available]

Bruxish [shiny available]

White Flower Flabébé [shiny available]

Orange Flower Flabébé [shiny available]

Raids

Three-Star Raids

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Five-Star Raids

Mega Raids

Mega Swampert

Bonuses

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Bruxish will appear more frequently when Trainers use Incense.

Take a few snapshots each day of the event for a surprise! Smeargle encounters during this event have a chance to be shiny.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for two hours.

Apart from this, there will be Field and Timed Research tasks that award Stardust and event-themed Pokemon encounters.

Regional Bonuses for Trainers in India

Branching Timed Research

One-star raids featuring Pikachu wearing a kurta

One additional Candy for catching Pokemon in raids

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025

Do the following things to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors event in 2025:

Take snapshots regularly: Try to hit the Snapshot limit for each day for the best chance to encounter Shiny Smeargle.

Try to hit the Snapshot limit for each day for the best chance to encounter Shiny Smeargle. Use Lure Modules regularly: The added duration will help both you and your fellow players.

The added duration will help both you and your fellow players. Make a shiny checklist: Bruxish and Kurta Pikachu are the obvious priorities.

Bruxish and Kurta Pikachu are the obvious priorities. Download a remote raid app: If you are not from India but want Kurta Pikachu in Pokemon GO, download a remote raid app to receive invites. You may also find people on X or Reddit offering to send invites.

In other news, Niantic has sold Pokemon GO to Scopely as part of a $3.85 billion deal.

