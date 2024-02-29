Pokemon GO Tapu Koko raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Beating Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO raids becomes easier when players know its weaknesses and counters. Now is a great time to brush up on Tapu Koko's vulnerabilities, as it is scheduled to return to 5-star raids from March 1 to March 14, 2024. All things considered, Tapu Koko doesn't have many weaknesses to exploit, so trainers might be somewhat limited in their strategies.

Be that as it may, Tapu Koko raids can be beaten in Pokemon GO without immense effort. Moreover, the more trainers that players invite to their raid, the better their chances of taking down the guardian of Melemele Island with plenty of time left on the raid timer. This, in turn, ensures great rewards.

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko counters

Excadrill is one excellent counter to Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon company)

As an Electric/Fairy-type creature in Pokemon GO, Tapu Koko has two weaknesses that will deal 160% damage to it when they make contact with it. Conversely, Tapu Koko has six resistances. Five of these resistances reduce the damage it takes to 62.5% of their initial value, while one double resistance will further reduce the incoming damage to 39.1% of its output.

Tapu Koko is weak to the following attack types:

Ground

Poison

Meanwhile, Tapu Koko will resist these move types:

Dragon (39.1% damage from double resistance)

Bug

Dark

Electric

Fighting

Flying

The best Pokemon to counter Tapu Koko in raids can be found below:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Excadrill

Mega Gengar

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Mamoswine

Therian Forme Landorus

Mega Beedrill

Nihilego

Mega Swampert

Shadow Golurk

Shadow Ursaluna

Incarnate Forme Landorus

Shadow Toxicroak

Shadow Nidoking

Shadow Victreebell

Shadow Vileplume

Roserade

Best Mega Pokemon counters for Tapu Koko raids in Pokemon GO

Although trainers can get by and defeat Tapu Koko raids without Mega-Evolved Pokemon, they make the process much easier and ensure players get the maximum rewards for their participation.

The following Mega Pokemon (or Primally-Reverted Pokemon) should be perfect for countering Tapu Koko:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Gengar

Mega Beedrill

Mega Swampert

Best moves to counter Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO raids

Since Tapu Koko is weak to Ground- and Poison-type moves, these are the perfect choices for dealing optimal damage to it in raids. However, some moves are better than others within their respective elemental types. If players need a hand with their moveset selection, they can give these picks a try:

Fast Moves

Mud Shot

Mud-Slap

Poison Jab

Acid

Charged Moves

Precipice Blades

Earth Power

Scorching Sands

Sludge Bomb

Earthquake

High Horsepower

Sandsear Storm

Tapu Koko's learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Tapu Koko is capable of learning a total of seven moves between Fast and Charged Moves in this mobile title. Keep in mind, however, that Tapu Koko's newest Charged Move (Nature's Madness) won't be arriving until it returns to 5-star raids on March 1, 2024.

Here are all the moves Tapu Koko can learn:

Fast Moves

Quick Attack

Volt Switch

Charged Moves

Thunderbolt

Dazzling Gleam

Nature's Madness

Brave Bird

Thunder

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko Catch CP in raids

Depending on whether or not a Weather Boost effect is active for it, Tapu Koko has a range of Combat Power (CP) values it can appear in as a 5-star raid boss. Trainers can find the approximate ranges below:

With Weather Boost: 2162 - 2263 CP in rainy or cloudy weather.

Without Weather Boost: 1730 - 1810 CP

Can you beat Tapu Koko solo in Pokemon GO raids?

As a 5-star raid boss with a middle-ground base Defense stat (181), as long as trainers are using the highest-IV/CP counters to battle Tapu Koko raids, it's entirely possible to beat it without inviting additional trainers into the raid. This is particularly true if fans are willing to use their Mega Evolutions and Primal Reversions, as these supercharged Pokemon are damage-dealing machines.

