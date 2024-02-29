Can you solo defeat Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Tapu Koko is set to appear in Pokemon GO as an upcoming 5-Star Raid Boss. This Legendary Pokemon from the Alola region is one of the four guardian deities of its home region, each watching over one of the four islands. It is also an impressive battler with a great offensive-type combination.

With this in mind, many players will not want to miss out on the best chance they will get to obtain one. However, finding enough players to take on a raid with can often be a challenge in itself. As such, some players like to take on these fights by themselves, but not all of them are possible. So what about Tapu Koko?

Best ways to challenge Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO

There have been no reports of Tapu Koko being defeated by just one player. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, there has been no proof online of any player challenging Tapu Koko to a raid solo and winning as of yet. However, recent developments have gotten players closer than ever before. This is thanks to Primal Groudon, an addition from last year's GO Tour event and the strongest Ground-type in Pokemon GO.

It would appear that even with the addition of this new monster, Tapu Koko still cannot be bested by one player alone. Luckily, there have been countless videos recorded of players defeating the boss with just two people. With this in mind, if the player truly has no other option, they could set up another mobile device with a Pokemon GO account and just challenge the boss on both devices.

How to counter Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO

Tapu Koko's shiny variant will also be available during its time as a 5-Star Raid Boss. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing trainers will need to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its elemental typing. Tapu Koko is an Electric and Fairy-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to Poison and Ground-type attacks. Tapu Koko is also surprisingly frail for a Legendary Pokemon but makes up for it with potent attacking power.

Tapu Koko also has Electric, Normal, Fairy, and Flying-type moves. None of these elements are capable of dealing super-effective damage to most monsters of the Ground element. Knowing this, we can begin to structure a team best suited for taking down this Legendary Pokemon.

Here are some great picks for a raid party:

Primal Groudon

Excadrill

Mega Steelix

Mamoswine

Nihilego

Landorus

Rhyperior

Garchomp

Although Tapu Koko cannot be defeated solo, it can be taken down by a team of two players at the minimum. Even so, these two players will need to have some of the best creatures available if they want to stand a chance. Of course, the more trainers that join the fray, the easier it will be. With the introduction of remote raiding, finding others to raid with has been easier than ever.