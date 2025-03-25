Is the Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai ticket worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai tickets are on sale right now. With the event just a few days away, it's worth looking into whether or not players should consider purchasing a City Safari Mumbai ticket. A City Safari Mumbai ticket will cost ₹499.00 for a single day, while those interested in purchasing another ticket for both days will have to pay an extra ₹399.00.

Ad

City Safari Mumbai is the first-ever Pokemon GO event taking place in India. To celebrate, Pokemon GO is bringing back Saree and Kurta Pikachu in in-person raids at Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Additionally, the Pokemon Mudbray will be making its debut and will be available throughout the event.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Is it worth purchasing a Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai ticket?

The Pokemon GO Fiesta will be held at Palladium, Phoenix Malls, Lower Parel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This ticket is only going to be useful to players who are either residents of Mumbai or are traveling there for the event. If you are in Mumbai this weekend and plan on participating in the event, this ticket is for you.

Ad

Trending

What does the City Safari Mumbai ticket offer?

Get a chance to get the Eeveelution of your choice with explorer hats upon buying the City Safari Mumbai ticket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ticket holders will get access to exclusive Special Research, where they will encounter an Eevee with a special hat. While completing the Research, they can encounter up to eight hat-wearing Eevees. These Pokemon can be evolved into one of eight Eeveelutions wearing the explorer hat.

Ad

Apart from a special Eevee, ticket holders will also get access to these bonuses on the day of purchase from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Increased rates of encountering Shiny Pokemon.

Up to five Special Trades within Mumbai.

1/2 Stardust cost for trades within Mumbai.

Lure Modules that will last for 4 hours.

Chance for Buddy Pokemon to find a compass souvenir.

City Safari Mumbai Ticket Add-on purchases

In addition to buying a ticket, players can buy add-ons for Raids and Hatching Eggs. These add-ons will be available throughout the weekend of City Safari Mumbai, even for those who purchased a ticket for a single day.

Ad

Raid Lover (₹299.00) will have the following perks:

Up to 12 free Raid Passes on spinning Pokemon gym photodiscs.

An extra 5000 XP on completing a Raid.

3 extra candies on completing a 5-star Raid/Max Raid.

For trainers level 31 and above, an extra Candy XL is awarded upon completing a 5-star Raid/Max Raid.

Egg-thusiast (₹299.00) will have the following perks:

1/2 Egg hatching distance.

2 x Stardust on hatching an Egg.

2 x XP on hatching an Egg.

2 x Candy on hatching an Egg.

Ad

In Conclusion

The perks of purchasing a City Safari Mumbai Ticket are only applicable to those in Mumbai. The specific nature of the benefits means it can only be recommended to dedicated players who will be in the city during the event. While the extra benefits might be useful to players interested in Raids or hatching eggs, the restrictive nature of the ticket makes it hard to recommend for casual Pokemon GO players.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨