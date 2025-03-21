Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai 2025: Date, time, bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai 2025 is right around the corner, and Indian trainers are eagerly waiting for the country's first such event. Plenty of Pocket Monster encounters await players during this time, with Mudbray, the Donkey Pokemon, making its debut in the event.
During the City Safari event, Mumbai Pokemon GO trainers can also enjoy the proceedings of the Pokemon Fiesta at the Courtyard of Phoenix Palladium in the city. This includes a stage show, a game zone, a stamp rally, a Pokemon GO Booth, and more.
Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai 2025 event overview
Date, time, ticket price, and bonuses
The Pokemon GO City Safari Mumbai 2025 takes place on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10 am IST to 6 pm IST each day. The ticket price for one day is INR 499 and can be purchased from the City Safari website.
The following bonuses are available to ticket holders:
- An increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon
- Up to five Special Trades daily within the city
- 1/2 Stardust Cost for trades within the city
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for four hours
- Your buddy may find an exclusive Tiny Compass souvenir.
The following optional ticket add-ons are also available:
Raid Lover (INR 299)
- Up to 12 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms
- Additional 5,000 XP from completed raids
- 3 additional Candy awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids and Mega Raids
- 1 additional Candy XL awarded for catching Pokémon in five-star raids and Mega Raids (Trainers level 31+)
Egg-thusiast (INR 299)
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance
- 2× Hatch Stardust
- 2× Hatch XP
- 2× Hatch Candy
Extra Day Add-On (INR 399)
- Eevee Explorers Timed Research for a second time
- An increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon
- Up to five Special Trades daily within the city
- 1/2 Stardust Cost for trades within the city
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for four hours
Wild encounters and egg hatches
The City Safari Mumbai 2025 wild encounters are:
- Alolan Meowth [shiny encounter available]
- Gastly [shiny encounter available]
- Mr. Mime [shiny encounter available]
- Unown C [shiny encounter available]
- Unown I [shiny encounter available]
- Unown M [shiny encounter available]
- Unown S [shiny encounter available]
- Slugma [shiny encounter available]
- Corsola [shiny encounter available]
- Skarmory [shiny encounter available]
- Miltank [shiny encounter available]
- Lotad [shiny encounter available]
- Corphish [shiny encounter available]
- Buizel [shiny encounter available]
- Glameow [shiny encounter available]
- Munna [shiny encounter available]
- Tirtouga [shiny encounter available]
- Minccino [shiny encounter available]
- Espurr [shiny encounter available]
- Swirlix [shiny encounter available]
- Crabrawler [shiny encounter available]
- Mudbray [shiny encounter available]
- Jangmo-o [shiny encounter available]
The City Safari Mumbai 2025's 7 km egg hatches are:
- Corsola [shiny encounter available]
- Mime Jr. [shiny encounter available]
- Mudbray [shiny encounter available]
- Jangmo-o [shiny encounter available]
Event Research
The City Safari Mumbai 2025 ticket holders will enjoy event-themed Field Research, Timed Research (Eevee Explorers Hat encounter), and exclusive Special Research.
