How to get all Eevee evolutions in Pokemon GO?

It is no surprise that Eevee evolutions are one of the first things that Pokemon GO players check out when they start their journey. The cute Gen I Pokemon has a staggering number of evolutions available - eight, to be exact. Thankfully, all Eevee evolutions are available in Pokemon GO and we are listing out the methods to get to each of them below.

Eevee and its first three evolutions debuted in the franchise in Generation I, starting in Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy.

In these games, Eevee was a secret Pocket Monster that players could only obtain by entering the back of the Celadon apartment complex. Ever since its debut, Eevee has slowly ascended to the same mascot status as Pikachu, even having its own spotlight title, Pokemon: Let's GO Eevee.

All Pokemon GO Eevee evolutions and how to get them

Eevee and all of its evolutions as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Each Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO requires 25 Eevee Candy.

Here is how players can get every evolution of Eevee in Pokemon GO:

Eeveelution Nickname Evolution method without using name trick Flareon Pyro Base 33% chance of getting it when evolving Eevee Vaporeon Rainer Base 33% chance of getting it when evolving Eevee Jolteon Sparky Base 33% chance of getting it when evolving Eevee Umbreon Tamao Walk 10 km as Buddy Pokemon and evolve during night Espeon Sakura Walk 10 km as Buddy Pokemon and evolve during day Glaceon Rea Evolve next to a PokeStop with Glacial Lure Module active Leafeon Linnea Evolve next to a PokeStop with Mossy Lure Module active Sylveon Kira Make Eevee Best Buddy (Collect 70 hearts as Buddy Pokemon)

These name tricks will work once per each type. After that, it will be randomized. Before deciding what evolution to grant Eevee in Pokemon GO, players should also consider their situation. If they are only evolving their Eevee to complete the Pokedex, they should check to see what forms they are missing.

Eevee in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

How to get Eevee and Eevee Candy in Pokemon GO?

With Pokemon GO's roster constantly expanding, Eevee can be a very difficult creature to come by unless announced as part of an event. As such, it is recommended to hunt for it in partly cloudy weather, as the Pocket Monster has a much higher chance of spawning under such conditions.

Using Pinap Berries when catching an Eevee increases the number of candies players will receive from doing so. Those looking to hunt Eevee should make sure to have a few in their bag.

Registering one as their Buddy Pokemon gives trainers passive amounts of Eevee candies by walking. It also fulfills the evolutionary requirements for three of the creature's different potential evolutions.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides: