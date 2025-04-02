  • home icon
  How to get Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:29 GMT
How to get Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO
How to get Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will be available starting with the Stunning Styles event. This goes live at 10 am local time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and will be active until 8 pm local time on Monday, April 7, 2025. This is one of the three types of the Paldean variant of Tauros, the others being Aqua Breed and Blaze Breed.

This article covers everything you need to know about capturing a Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO.

Also read: Pokemon GO Stunning Styles preparation guide

How to get Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

  • 3-star raids
  • Trade
Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in the anime (Image via TPC)
3-star raids

As of April 2025, the most reliable way to get a Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in the mobile game is via 3-star raids in the Iberian Peninsula. The pure Fighting-type critter will appear in these battles in Gyms around you between 10 am local time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and will be active until 8 pm local time on Monday, April 7, 2025.

To make things easier, check out our Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros (Combat Breed) raid guide.

Paldean Tauros' Combat Breed is weak to Flying-, Psychic-, and Fairy-type STAB damage. The challenge can be overcome solo or as a group of up to 20 players. Both in-person and remote participation is allowed. This makes it accessible to trainers not living in the Iberian Peninsula as well.

After winning the raids, you can catch Paldean Tauros at the following CP ranges, depending on the weather:

  • No weather boost: 1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,932 - 2,026 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Trade

If you don't live in the Iberian Peninsula or are unable to catch a Combat Breed Paldean Tauros directly, you can get it from an in-game friend via trade. As long as you have the regular version registered on your Pokedex, it won't count as a Special Trade.

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Can Combat Breed Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Image via TPC)
Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO cannot be found in its shiny form as of April 2025. The developer is reserving its shiny release for a future event.

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

  • Type: Fighting
  • Attack: 210
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 181
  • Max CP: 3,207
  • Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Earthquake, Iron Head, Trailblaze

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
