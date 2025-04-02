Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide (Combat Breed): Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide for the Combat Breed of the creature will help trainers beat and capture the critter as it debuts in the game. It will primarily be available from 10 AM local time on April 3 until 8 PM local time on April 7, 2025. As a 3-star raid boss, it will be a strong hurdle to overcome, but with the right counters, you will be set up for success.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid (Combat Breed) weaknesses

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Trending

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros is a Fighting-type critter. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Flying-, Fairy-, and Psychic-type moves.

Also read: Pokemon GO Stunning Styles preparation guide

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Combat Breed Paldean Tauros has the following stats:

Combat Power: 19,470

19,470 Attack: 210

210 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt

Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Earthquake, Iron Head, Trailblaze

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO April 2025 infographic

Best counters to Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids (Combat Breed)

The top counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros raids in Pokemon GO are Mega Gardevoir and Mega Rayquaza with their best movesets.

Best Flying-type counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing

Ad

Best Fairy-type counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness

Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Best Psychic-type counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Luster Purge

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Ad

Use the following search strings to find the best counters to Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids in your collection:

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid (Combat Breed) catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Paldean Tauros Combat Breed comparison (Image via TPC)

The following are the catch CP ranges for Combat Breed Paldean Tauros:

Ad

No weather boost: 1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,932 - 2,026 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs from Combat Breed Paldean Tauros raids?

No weather boost: 1,621 CP

1,621 CP Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,026 CP

Also read: Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details

Can Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, it is not possible to encounter shiny Paldean Tauros of any breed in Pokemon GO at the moment.

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨