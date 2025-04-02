Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide (Combat Breed): Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid guide for the Combat Breed of the creature will help trainers beat and capture the critter as it debuts in the game. It will primarily be available from 10 AM local time on April 3 until 8 PM local time on April 7, 2025. As a 3-star raid boss, it will be a strong hurdle to overcome, but with the right counters, you will be set up for success.
This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid weaknesses and best counters.
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid (Combat Breed) weaknesses
What is super-effective against Combat Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO?
Combat Breed Paldean Tauros is a Fighting-type critter. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Flying-, Fairy-, and Psychic-type moves.
Combat Breed Paldean Tauros' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Combat Breed Paldean Tauros has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 19,470
- Attack: 210
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Earthquake, Iron Head, Trailblaze
Best counters to Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids (Combat Breed)
The top counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros raids in Pokemon GO are Mega Gardevoir and Mega Rayquaza with their best movesets.
Best Flying-type counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird
- Yveltal with Gust and Oblivion Wing
Best Fairy-type counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros
- Mega or Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus with Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam
- Tapu Lele with Confusion and Nature's Madness
- Zacian with Snarl and Play Rough
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
Best Psychic-type counters to Combat Breed Paldean Tauros
- Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Luster Purge
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
Use the following search strings to find the best counters to Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raids in your collection:
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Paldean Tauros raid (Combat Breed) catch CP and shiny availability
The following are the catch CP ranges for Combat Breed Paldean Tauros:
- No weather boost: 1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,932 - 2,026 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IVs from Combat Breed Paldean Tauros raids?
- No weather boost: 1,621 CP
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 2,026 CP
Can Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, it is not possible to encounter shiny Paldean Tauros of any breed in Pokemon GO at the moment.
