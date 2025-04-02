How to get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will be available from 10 am local time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, with the start of the Stunning Styles event. It can be found in-game until 8 pm local time on Monday, April 7, 2025. The Combat Breed and Aqua Breed variants of the critter will also debut during this period.

Ad

This article has you covered on all the ways of acquiring Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO.

Also read: Pokemon GO Stunning Styles preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

3-star raids

Trade

Blaze is one of the three Breeds of Paldean Tauros (Image via TPC)

3-star raids

Ad

Trending

As of April 2025, you can get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in the Eastern Hemisphere. This includes a majority of Europe and Africa, as well as the entirety of Asia and Oceania.

With 19,470 CP to its name, this is going to be a fairly easy raid to undertake for high-level trainers. However, newer or casual players might find it challenging. The creature is weak to Flying-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type damage. For more details about its best counters and weaknesses, check out our Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raid guide.

Ad

These battles can be joined remotely and challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously. When you catch the Pocket Monster after the fight, it will have the following CP:

No weather boost: 1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear or Cloudy): 1,932 - 2,026 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

You can get your hands on Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO via trade. As long as you have Kantonian Tauros registered on your Pokedex, it will count as a regular trade. This is particularly useful for trainers in the Western Hemisphere who will miss the chance to Remote Raid this Pocket Monster.

Ad

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Stunning Styles

Can Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will not be available during its release period. It will be added to the game at a later date that the developer is yet to announce. Going by past trends, this will take at least a year.

Ad

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Type: Fire and Fighting

Fire and Fighting Attack: 210

210 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 181

181 Max CP: 3,207

3,207 Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt

Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Earthquake, Iron Head, Trailblaze

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨