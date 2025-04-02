  • home icon
How to get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:53 GMT
How to get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO
How to get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will be available from 10 am local time on Thursday, April 3, 2025, with the start of the Stunning Styles event. It can be found in-game until 8 pm local time on Monday, April 7, 2025. The Combat Breed and Aqua Breed variants of the critter will also debut during this period.

This article has you covered on all the ways of acquiring Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO.

How to get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

Blaze is one of the three Breeds of Paldean Tauros (Image via TPC)
Blaze is one of the three Breeds of Paldean Tauros (Image via TPC)

3-star raids

As of April 2025, you can get Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in the Eastern Hemisphere. This includes a majority of Europe and Africa, as well as the entirety of Asia and Oceania.

With 19,470 CP to its name, this is going to be a fairly easy raid to undertake for high-level trainers. However, newer or casual players might find it challenging. The creature is weak to Flying-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type damage. For more details about its best counters and weaknesses, check out our Paldean Tauros (Blaze Breed) raid guide.

These battles can be joined remotely and challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously. When you catch the Pocket Monster after the fight, it will have the following CP:

  • No weather boost: 1,546 - 1,621 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear or Cloudy): 1,932 - 2,026 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

You can get your hands on Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO via trade. As long as you have Kantonian Tauros registered on your Pokedex, it will count as a regular trade. This is particularly useful for trainers in the Western Hemisphere who will miss the chance to Remote Raid this Pocket Monster.

Can Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO will not be available during its release period. It will be added to the game at a later date that the developer is yet to announce. Going by past trends, this will take at least a year.

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

  • Type: Fire and Fighting
  • Attack: 210
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 181
  • Max CP: 3,207
  • Fast Attacks: Double Kick, Tackle, Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Earthquake, Iron Head, Trailblaze

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
