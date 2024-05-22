Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide will help you overcome this Fire- and Ghost-type beast in 5-star Ultra Beast Raids. This monster’s Fire and Ghost elemental typing makes it vulnerable to various typings, with Pokemon like Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Gengar, Tyranitar, Garchomp, and Swampert being great counters against Blacephalon.
In this Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide, you can find the best counters for this Ultra raid boss. We will also explore this Pokemon's moveset and weaknesses so that you'll know what to expect in this raid.
Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss
As a Fire- and Ghost-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Dark (160% increased damage)
- Ground (160% increased damage)
- Ghost (160% increased damage)
- Rock (160% increased damage)
- Water (160% increased damage)
This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Normal
- Fairy
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
- Poison
- Steel
If you want to perform well against this Ultra Beast, avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the above-listed elemental typing.
Best Blacephalon counters in Pokemon GO
You can use a wide variety of Pocket Monsters to defeat Blacephalon. We have classified this Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide accordingly to help you easily decide.
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Blacephalon
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Banette
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Aerodactyl
Recommended Legendary counters for Blacephalon
- Groudon
- Kyogre
- Rayquaza
- Mewtwo
Recommended Shadow counters for Blacephalon
- Shadow Tyranitar
- Shadow Gengar
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Kyogre
- Shadow Groudon
- Shadow Rampardos
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Chandelure
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Shadow Swampert
- Shadow Crawdaunt
- Shadow Kingler
Recommended budget counters for Blacephalon
- Tyranitar
- Gengar
- Garchomp
- Rampardos
- Excadrill
- Blastoise
- Chandelure
- Swampert
- Aerodactyl
- Feraligatr
- Hydreigon
Blacephalon’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves
- Metal Claw
- Rock Smash
- Lock On
Charged moves
- Flash Cannon
- Focus Blast
- Hyper Beam
- Zap Cannon
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Blacephalon
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,246 CP to 2,355 CP at level 25 with sunny and fog weather boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,797 CP to 1,884 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Blacephalon:
- Weather boosted: 2,355 CP
- Non-weather boosted: 1,797 CP
