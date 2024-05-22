Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide will help you overcome this Fire- and Ghost-type beast in 5-star Ultra Beast Raids. This monster’s Fire and Ghost elemental typing makes it vulnerable to various typings, with Pokemon like Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Gengar, Tyranitar, Garchomp, and Swampert being great counters against Blacephalon.

In this Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide, you can find the best counters for this Ultra raid boss. We will also explore this Pokemon's moveset and weaknesses so that you'll know what to expect in this raid.

Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide: Strengths and weaknesses of the raid boss

Blacephalon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Fire- and Ghost-type beast, this monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dark (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Ground (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Ghost (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Rock (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Water (160% increased damage)

This creature is strong against the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Poison

Steel

If you want to perform well against this Ultra Beast, avoid choosing Pokemon that belong to the above-listed elemental typing.

Best Blacephalon counters in Pokemon GO

You can use a wide variety of Pocket Monsters to defeat Blacephalon. We have classified this Pokemon GO Blacephalon raid guide accordingly to help you easily decide.

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon for Blacephalon

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Swampert

Mega Gengar

Mega Garchomp

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Diancie

Mega Blastoise

Mega Banette

Mega Houndoom

Mega Aerodactyl

Recommended Legendary counters for Blacephalon

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Mewtwo

Recommended Shadow counters for Blacephalon

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Gengar

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Kyogre

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Chandelure

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Crawdaunt

Shadow Kingler

Recommended budget counters for Blacephalon

Tyranitar

Gengar

Garchomp

Rampardos

Excadrill

Blastoise

Chandelure

Swampert

Aerodactyl

Feraligatr

Hydreigon

Blacephalon’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

Blacephalon will debut during the Ultra Space Wonders (Image via Niantic)

As a 5-star raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves

Metal Claw

Rock Smash

Lock On

Charged moves

Flash Cannon

Focus Blast

Hyper Beam

Zap Cannon

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Blacephalon

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,246 CP to 2,355 CP at level 25 with sunny and fog weather boost

2,246 CP to 2,355 CP at level 25 with sunny and fog weather boost Non-weather boosted: 1,797 CP to 1,884 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Blacephalon:

Weather boosted: 2,355 CP

2,355 CP Non-weather boosted: 1,797 CP

