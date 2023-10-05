Pokemon Ghost-type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

Ghosts are a phenomenon that is common to cultures around the world, and the Pokemon franchise is not alien to the concept either. The Ghost-type is one of the original elemental typings that has remained relevant across generations. These creatures pique trainers' interest with their power on the battlefield as well as their fascinating designs.

This article will go over all the basic aspects of the Ghost-typing, such as its strengths, weaknesses, and more, especially with respect to where it stands in the current generation of the franchise.

Pokemon Ghost-type strengths

Ghost-type strengths and weaknesses (Image via Bulbapedia/Sportskeeda)

Ghost is one of the most powerful elemental types across all Pokemon games. This might not be reflected in its average base stats, which are 455.65 when considering all possible Pocket Monsters and 520.04 when talking about only fully evolved forms. However, its type match-ups are just as deadly as the Dragon-type used to be before the introduction of Fairies.

Offensively, Ghost-type attacks can hit Psychic-types and other Ghosts for super effective damage. However, their defensive matchups are unmatched by any others.

These critters are immune to not one but two elemental types: Normal and Fighting. Additionally, they resist Bug and Poison-type damage. This makes them a deadly opponent to face off against if you are not well prepared.

Pokemon Ghost-type weaknesses

Defensively, Ghost-types take double (also known as super effective) damage from Dark and Ghost-type attacks. The former also resists Ghost-type moves. Interestingly, Normal-type Pokemon are fully immune to Ghost-type offenses.

Strongest Ghost-type Pokemon

Strongest Ghost-type Pocket Monsters (Image via The Pokemon Company/Sportskeeda)

The following are the most powerful Ghost-type creatures that you can currently use in Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles regardless of whether you enjoy playing the singles or the doubles format:

Flutter Mane (Ghost and Fairy) Gholdengo (Steel and Ghost) Annihilape (Fighting and Ghost) Ceruledge (Fire and Ghost) Skeledirge (Fire and Ghost) Sinistcha (Grass and Ghost) Basculegion (Water and Ghost) Dragapult (Dragon and Ghost) Hisuian Zoroark (Normal and Ghost) Rotom (Electric and Ghost)

This list was created taking into account not only the critters' base stat totals but also their learnsets, abilities, and secondary typings.

Strongest Ghost-type moves

Some of the most viable Ghost-type attacks are those that deal the most amount of damage. However, there are those that don't do much damage but boost the user's stats, inflict status conditions on the target, or possess some other unique mechanic.

Based on these factors, here are some of the best Ghost-type moves in the current VGC meta:

Poltergeist Phantom Force Shadow Ball Bitter Malice Shadow Claw Last Respects Hex Destiny Bond Rage Fist Confuse Ray

For trainers looking for shiny forms of Ghost-type critters in the Generation IX games, you can cook and eat a Ghost Sparkling Power Sandwich using our recipe to boost the chances of encountering them.