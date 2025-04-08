Pokemon GO Spring into Spring event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring is an annual event, which returns to the mobile game at 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. It will last until Monday, April 14, 2025, 8 pm local time. This period marks the debut of Gossifleur and its evolution, Eldegoss. Other than that, several useful creatures will be available in the wild and from Eggs.

This article gives you an overview of the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring event of 2025. It also provides a list of tips and tricks as well as a strategy to capitalize on the event.

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Throughout the event

Remoraid*

Fletchling*

Gossifleur

April 9 at 10 am – April 10 at 11:59 pm local time

Marill*

Lotad*

Ducklett*

Dewpider*

Lapras* [rare encounter]

April 11 at 12 am – April 12 at 11:59 pm local time

Vulpix*

Ponyta*

Numel*

Litleo*

Hisuian Growlithe [rare encounter]

April 13 at 12 am – April 14 at 8 pm local time

Oddish*

Hoppip*

Roselia*

Cherubi*

Alolan Exeggutor* [rare encounter]

* - Shiny available

Bonuses

2× Lucky Egg duration.

2× Candy from hatching Eggs.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Additionally, there will be Pokemon GO Spring into Spring Paid Timed Research Ticket, Field Research, and collection challenges.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Spring into Spring

To make the most out of the event, do the following:

Use Lucky Eggs with Origin Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure effect. This will give you additional time on your already extended duration.

This will give you additional time on your already extended duration. Hatch 10 and 12 km Eggs. Take advantage of the half hatch distance.

Take advantage of the half hatch distance. Mega Evolve an appropriate creature. The first phase focuses on Water-types, the second on Fire-types, and the third on Grass-types. Mega Evolve a creature accordingly to maximize your Candy haul.

Best shinies and PvP picks to look for in Pokemon GO Spring into Spring

The best shinies to hunt during the Spring into Spring event are:

Lapras

Ponyta

Alolan Exeggcutor

Chrubi

Vulpix

Budew

The best PvP picks to farm during the event are:

Fletchling — evolves into Talonflame, which is good in the Great and Ultra League

Hoppip — evolves into Jumpluff, which is good in the Great League

Ducklett — good in Little editions

Marill — evolves into Azumarill, which is good in the Great League

Roselia — evolves into Roserade, which can be good in some Great League teams

