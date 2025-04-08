How to get Eldegoss in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Eldegoss in Pokemon GO debuts during the Spring into Spring event on April 9, 2025. The creature is the evolved form of Gossifleur, both hailing from the Galar region of the Pokemon Sword and Shield games. It is a Grass-type critter that is quite unremarkable in terms of stats and move pool. As of writing, Eldegoss doesn't have a shiny version in Pokemon GO.

Despite being more of a Pokedex filler, trainers would want to get their hands on this critter. This article covers everything you need to know to do so.

How to get Eldegoss in Pokemon GO

Evolve Gossifleur

Trade

Eldegoss in the anime (Image via TPC)

Evolve Gossifleur

As of April 2025, the only way to get your hands on an Eldegoss in Pokemon GO is via evolution. Gossifleur evolves when fed 50 Candy. There are several ways to find and catch the base form. You can use these to find the critter you want to evolve and farm Candy.

Gathering 50 Candy is not that hard. You get three Candy for capturing each Eldegoss. This can be increased to six by using a Pinap or Silver Pinap Berry. You also get additional Candy if you have a Grass-type creature Mega Evolved. You can also transfer additional Gossifleur for some Candy. If push comes to shove, you can also use Rare Candy to evolve this critter into Eldegoss

Trade

If you cannot find a Gossifleur to evolve or the resources to get the job done, you can always ask an in-game friend to transfer one of their Eldegoss in Pokemon GO to you. This will be a Special Trade and cost a fair amount of Stardust, depending on your Friendship level with this person.

Can Eldegoss be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Eldegoss (Image via TPC)

No, Shiny Eldegoss is not available in Pokemon GO at the moment. A different colored variant for this critter will be released at a later date.

Eldegoss in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Type: Grass

Grass Attack: 148

148 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 2,255

2,255 Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed

Razor Leaf and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Grass Knot and Energy Ball

