Is Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 ticket worth purchasing?

With Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 here, the title's annual post-winter celebration is back for 2025, running from Wednesday, April 9 at 10 am to Monday, April 14 at 8 pm local time. This year’s highlight is the debut of Gossifleur and its evolution, Eldegoss, adding more floral flair to your Pokedex.

As with previous spring events, there’s a mix of wild spawns, shiny boosts, hatching bonuses, and a limited-time paid research ticket.

But the big question remains: is the $2 Spring into Spring 2025 ticket actually worth it? Let’s break down the event and what you're getting to help you decide.

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Event bonuses (free for all players)

Gossifleur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The spotlight of this year's event is the debut of Gossifleur, a charming Grass-type Pokemon, and its evolved form Eldegoss. You can evolve Gossifleur using 50 Gossifleur Candy. The two will be available in the wild and from Eggs, making them accessible whether or not you buy the ticket.

Everyone can enjoy these limited-time perks:

2x Lucky Egg duration

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when placing Eggs in Incubators during the event

These bonuses will be active throughout the event, enhancing your XP gains and hatch rewards — great for casual and dedicated players alike.

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Spawn schedules

Several Pokemon will spawn more frequently, and many of them can be shiny. Here’s a breakdown by date:

Daily rotating wild spawns:

1) April 9 – April 10

Marill, Lotad, Ducklett, Dewpider (all possibly shiny)

(all possibly shiny) Bonus: Some may encounter Lapras (possibly shiny)

2) April 11 – April 12

Vulpix, Ponyta, Numel, Litleo (all possibly shiny)

(all possibly shiny) Bonus: Some may encounter Hisuian Growlithe (possibly shiny)

3) April 13 – April 14

Oddish, Hoppip, Roselia (all possibly shiny)

(all possibly shiny) Bonus: Some may encounter Alolan Exeggutor (possibly shiny)

General spawns throughout the event:

Remoraid, Fletchling, and Gossifleur will be common in the wild.

Egg hatches

Hatch-focused players get additional value with:

2 km Eggs: Magby, Budew, Mantyke (all possibly shiny)

(all possibly shiny) 5 km Eggs: Remoraid (possibly shiny), Fletchling (possibly shiny), Gossifleur

Combined with the 1/2 hatch distance and increased candy bonus, this could be a great time to stock up on Incubators and start walking.

Field Research rewards

The event-themed Field Research tasks will offer:

Great Balls

Pinap Berries

Stardust

Encounters with themed Pokemon

These tasks offer free incentives for all players, and can help fill in gaps if you’re hunting specific shinies or need items.

What’s in the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 ticket?

Eldegoss as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now, onto the big decision — whether the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 paid Timed Research is worth the price. For USD $2, you’ll get:

5,000 XP

One Lucky Egg

Two Super Incubators

Encounters with Remoraid, Fletchling, and Gossifleur

This Timed Research expires on Monday, April 14 at 8 pm, so be sure to complete all the tasks before then.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 ticket worth buying?

Let’s evaluate the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 USD $2 ticket value:

Lucky Egg (normally 80 PokeCoins) and 2 Super Incubators (usually 200+ PokeCoins combined) already offer good in-game value.

(normally 80 PokeCoins) and (usually 200+ PokeCoins combined) already offer good in-game value. Add 5,000 XP and guaranteed encounters with event Pokemon, and the ticket becomes a solid deal — especially if you’re a collector, XP grinder, or shiny hunter.

and guaranteed encounters with event Pokemon, and the ticket becomes a solid deal — especially if you’re a collector, XP grinder, or shiny hunter. On the downside, if you’re not planning to actively play during the event, the Timed Research’s expiration may leave the rewards unclaimed.

The Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 event is full of great bonuses and shiny possibilities even without spending money. However, if you’re planning to play consistently during the event window, the USD $2 ticket is a low-cost, high-value option that gives you extra rewards and useful items.

Casual players can enjoy most of the event without the ticket, but dedicated trainers will likely find the paid research well worth the small investment.

If you're going to be out and about this spring, the ticket adds a nice layer of rewards — without breaking the bank.

