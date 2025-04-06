How to evolve Tyrogue in Pokemon GO (Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop guide)

Trainers can evolve Tyrogue into three different evolutionary branch lines in Pokemon GO: Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, and Hitmonlee. All these pocket monsters are from the Kanto region, first appearing in the Red and Blue video games. Their shiny variants are available in the title and can be obtained by evolving shiny Tyrogue.

You will need a total of 75 Candy and three Tyrogue to evolve them into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop. This guide explains how to evolve Tyrogue into three separate branch forms and details how to evolve Pokemon GO shiny Tyrogue.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee in Pokemon GO

Tyrogue into Hitmonlee (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After you obtain a Tyrogue with the highest Attack stat, you can give the creature 25 Candy to evolve it into Hitmonlee, also known as the Kicking Pokemon. It is a powerful Fighting-type attacker in the game that can learn different sets of Fighting-type moves to get the most out of its offensive battle capabilities.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan in Pokemon GO

Tyrogue and Hitmonchan (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hitmonchan can be acquired through evolution by giving 25 Candy to Tyrogue with the highest Defense stat for consumption. Hitmonchan, the Punching Pokemon from Gen 1, has a well-balanced offensive and defensive stat spread. It has different types of moves for access. Select those that bolster its strength.

How to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop in Pokemon GO

Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Your Tyrogue with the highest Stamina stat can evolve into Hitmontop when you use 25 Candy. Hitmontop, called Handstand Pokemon, is a defensively strong Fighting-type creature. Unlike Hitmonlee, this monster can only learn three Fighting-type moves.

Of these, the Charged Attack Close Combat is a double-edged sword. It dishes out 100 damage but decreases the user's stats by 33.3%.

All three Pokemon GO shiny Tyrogue evolutions

Shiny Tyrogue (Image via The Pokemon Company)

How to evolve shiny Tyrogue into shiny Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop

Do this to evolve shiny Tyrogue:

Give 25 Candy to evolve into shiny Hitmonchan.

Feed 25 Candy to evolve into shiny Hitmonlee.

Provide 25 Candy to evolve into shiny Hitmontop.

How to get Tyrogue Candy

You can collect Candy for Tyrogue by doing these activities:

Setting a Buddy Pokemon to search for its own candies.

Trading the same Pocket Monster with friends.

Transfer all unwanted creatures to Professor Willow.

Hatch Eggs.

How do you get Tyrogue in Pokemon GO?

Tyrogue in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Get the Scuffle Pokemon Tyrogue by completing the following:

Hatch Eggs

Research tasks

Trade

